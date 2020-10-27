GPS Tracking Device Market: by Type (Advance Tracker, Standalone Tracker, and OBD Device) by Deployment (Commercial Vehicle, Cargo & Container, and Others) by Industry (Transportation & Logistics , Metals & Mining, Construction, Oil & Gas, Government, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the GPS Tracking Device market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on GPS Tracking Device Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the GPS Tracking Device market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

This report analyzes and estimates the GPS tracking device at global, regional, and country level. The research study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of the GPS tracking device provides detailed insights of the market drivers and restraints along with their impact analysis at global level from 2016 to 2025.

The report covers in-depth analysis of the strategies adopted by major competitors in the GPS tracking device. To understand the competitive landscape in the GPS tracking device, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model is also included. The research study comprises of market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, deployment, industry, and regional segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size and growth rate.

The research study provides a decisive view on the GPS tracking device based on type, deployment, industry, and region. All the segments of the GPS tracking device have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2021 to 2026. Based on type, the global GPS tracking device is further divided into advance tracker, standalone tracker, and standalone tracker. commercial vehicle, cargo & container, and others form the deployment segment of global GPS tracking device. The industry segment is bifurcated into transportation & logistics, metals & mining, construction, oil & gas, government and others. The regional segmentation comprises the past, present, and estimated demand for Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe. The regional segment is further split into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina among others.

Detailed analysis of the major players in the global GPS tracking device includes their financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and the product offered by them in the market. This will help in assessing the market competition. Key competitors included in this report are Calamp Corp., Orbocomm Inc., Sierra Wireless Inc., TomTom International BV, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co., Laird plc, Meitrack Group, Teltonika UAB, ATrack Technology Inc., Trackimo LLC, and Geotab Inc. among others.

The report segments global GPS tracking device market as follows:

GPS Tracking Device Market: Type Segment Analysis

Advance Tracker

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

GPS Tracking Device Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Commercial Vehicle

Cargo & Container

Others

GPS Tracking Device Market: Industry Segment Analysis

Transportation & Logistics

Metals & Mining

Construction

Oil & Gas

Government

Others

GPS Tracking Device Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

