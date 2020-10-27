Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by Product (Fuel Cell Range Extender, Ice Range Extender, and Others), by Component (Electric Motor, Battery Pack, Power Converter, and Generator), and by Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Vehicle Range Extender market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electric Vehicle Range Extender market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the electric vehicle range extender market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (K Units). The study includes drivers and restraints of the electric vehicle range extender market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the electric vehicle range extender market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of global electric vehicle range extender market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints of the electric vehicle range extender market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global electric vehicle range extender market is segmented on the basis of product, component, vehicle type, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into fuel cell range extender, ICE range extender, and others. The component segment of the electric vehicle range extender market is majorly divided into electric motor, battery pack, power converter, and generator. By vehicle type, the market includes passenger and commercial vehicles. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, and GCC Countries.

Some key players of the global electric vehicle range extender market are MAHLE Group, General Motors Company, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, BMW Group, Emoss Mobile Systems BV, Magna International Inc., Plug Power Inc., AVL LIST GmbH, Nissan Motors Corporation, and Volvo Car Corporation.

This report segments the global electric vehicle range extender market into:

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market: Product Analysis

ICE Range Extender

Fuel Cell Range Extender

Others

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market: Component Analysis

Battery Pack

Electric Motor

Power Converter

Generator

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market: Vehicle Type Analysis

Passenger

Commercial

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

