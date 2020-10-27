Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market By Platform (Wikis, Blogs, RSS, Mashups, Online Communities, Social Bookmarking, and Social Networking) and By Application (Information Technology (IT), Manufacturing, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Transport, Government, Retail, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 20172024

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enterprise 2.0 Technologies market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Enterprise 2.0 Technologies market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes and forecasts the enterprise 2.0 technologies market on a global level. The study shows the past data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The assessment of market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints for the enterprise 2.0 technologies market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the enterprise 2.0 technologies market on a regional level.

The report gives a transparent view of the enterprise 2.0 technologies market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operating in the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market. To understand the competitive landscape of enterprise 2.0 technologies market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offers market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view of the enterprise 2.0 technologies market by segmenting the market based on platform, application, and region. All the segments of enterprise 2.0 technologies market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. By platform, the market is segmented into wikis, blogs, Really Simple Syndication (RSS), mashups, online communities, social bookmarking, social networking, and others. By application, the market includes information technology (IT), manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Finance, and Insurance), education, healthcare, transport, government, retail, media, and others. The regional segment includes North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

The key players of the enterprise 2.0 technologies market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle, and SAP, among others.

The report segments the enterprise 2.0 technologies market into:

Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market: By Platform

Wikis

Blogs

Really Simple Syndication (RSS)

Mashups

Online Communities

Social Bookmarking

Social Networking

Others

Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market: By Application

Information Technology (IT)

Manufacturing

BFSI (Banking, Finance, and Insurance)

Education

Healthcare

Transport

Government

Retail

Media

Others

Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

