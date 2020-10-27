Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liquid Biopsy market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the liquid biopsy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the liquid biopsy market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the liquid biopsy market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the liquid biopsy market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, product, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market.

The study provides a decisive view of the liquid biopsy market based on target analyte, analytical, application, sample, cancer type, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2026. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players in the global liquid biopsy market include Biocept, Cynvenio, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen, Trovagene, RainDance Technologies, Guardant Health, Exosome Diagnostics, SAGA Diagnostics AB, Circulogene Theranostics, Inivata, Agena Bioscience, Admeria Health Personal Genome Diagnostics, and Adaptive Biotechnologies.

This report segments the global liquid biopsy market into:

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Target Analyte Analysis

Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor DNA

Exosomes

Nucleosomes

Other Biomarkers

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Analytical Analysis

Molecular

Proteomic

Histology/Imaging

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Application Analysis

Routine Screening

Patient Work Up

Early-Stage Disease

Late Stage/Metastatic Disease

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Sample Analysis

Blood

Urine

Others

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Cancer Type Analysis

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Brain Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Academia

Research Centers

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

