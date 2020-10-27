Automotive Ceramics Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast Research to 2027

Advanced ceramic materials are increasingly finding applications in the automotive industry in recent years. Components such as sensors, spark plug insulators, and catalyst supports for emission controls, are being used in place of metal, alloy, and plastic components. The production of battery-powered vehicles and increasing demand from electronic applications in the automotive industry is expected to contribute profoundly to the market growth during the forecast period.

Excellent properties of automotive ceramics and strict gas emission norms worldwide are key factors driving the global automotive ceramics market in the forecast period. Additionally, ceramics are increasingly being employed as an alternative to plastics and metals. This factor is further expected to boost market growth. However, the high cost of ceramics over metals and alloys is a restraining factor or the growth of the automotive ceramics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of low-cost production technologies would offer lucrative opportunities for the automotive ceramics market in the future.

Top Leading Automotive Ceramics Market Players:

3M Co

CeramTec

CoorsTek Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Elan Technology

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Saint-Gobain

