Portable Coffee Maker Market Manufacturers | Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

The global portable coffee makers market is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.16% to reach a valuation of USD 2,468.5 Million by 2025. This growth of the portable coffee makers market is attributable to the increase in consumption of coffee and the need for devices that can be carried easily while traveling. The demand for compact, effective, and lightweight in comparison with non-portable coffee makers is boosting the adoption of the portable coffee makers market. In order to cater to this demand, the key players are increasingly introducing newer devices by expanding their product line. The introduction of newer products is driving growth of the global portable coffee makers market.

Further, penetration of the Internet globally, coupled with the emergence of online platform and robust availability of portable coffee makers on these platforms are expanding sales of the portable coffee makers globally and especially in the developing countries. Further, the increasing innovation of products is estimated to trigger the growth of the global Portable Coffee Maker Market Manufacturers. However, the presence of an unorganized structure of distribution and the presence of players offering devices at low costs is hindering growth of the global portable coffee makers market.

Some of the major companies in the global portable coffee makers market include Nestlé S.A., Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Newell Brands, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Electrolux AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., illycaffè S.p.A., Handpresso Sas, Dualit Limited, and Wacaco Company Limited.

Segmentation:

The portable coffee makers market is segmented on type, treatment type, drug class, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into manual and automatic. Of these, the automatic segment is estimated to hold substantial share in the global portable coffer makers market during the forecast period and to reach the valuation of the USD 1,618.7 Million by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of category, the market is segmented into premium and mass-market.

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into household, out-of-home, food service, and corporate.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based. Of these, the store-based segment is further sub-segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the portable coffee makers market is segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Europe dominated the global portable coffee makers market by accounted for 54.36% share in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributable to the larger number of the coffee consumer in the region. The region accounted for around 30% of the coffee consuming population in 2018.

Additionally, North America is estimated to grab second leading position in terms of the revenue of the global portable coffee makers market owing to rising demand for small appliances for brewing coffee in the region.

Industry News:

In 2019, Nestle has a plan to introduce a connected and portable coffee machines. The company is looking to launch its smart compact coffee machine, which will be known as Nescafe E. The product will be launched in few markets including India, where the demand for portable coffer makers is increasing.

In 2019, Barista’s espresso-making setup – COFFEEJACK – a pint-sized coffee machine has been introduced in the market. This is a small and pint-sixed machines is estimated to attract customers and is likely to be beneficial for the market growth in coming years as well.

In 2019, the coldbrew extractor G-PRESSO will be launched a type of coffee brewed with cool water. This is compact and portable coffee brewer, which is likely to be beneficial for the market growth in coming years.

Note : Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

