Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2025 | IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Gem, Hashed Health

Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market 2018 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 3.69 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 72.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The research report on Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market: IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, Patientory, Isolve, Factom

The Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Blockchain technology in Healthcare market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Blockchain technology in Healthcare market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

Supply Chain Management

Claims Adjudication & Billing Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability and

Other applications

Chapter 1. Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Blockchain technology in healthcare Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market, By End-user

Chapter 7. Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

