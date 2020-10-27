Industrial Adhesives Market Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2027

The study on Industrial Adhesives market provides analysis of Global market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Global market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis.

Major players operating in the global Industrial Adhesives market are focusing on some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to keep hold in the ever competitive market. Moreover, they are concentrating on collaborating with local players to increase their market reach as well as strengthen their goodwill in the global market.

Some of the players involved in the manufacture and supply of industrial adhesives include Pidilite Industries Limited, H. B. Fuller, Huntsman Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, BASF SE, Solvay Group, and E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.

Report Scope:

Market by Composition

· Acrylic

· Vinyl

· Epoxy resins

· Polyolefin polymers

· Rubber

· Amine-based resins

Market by Type

· Solvent-based adhesives

· Pressure sensitive adhesives

· Water-based adhesives

· Hot-melt adhesives

· Others

Market by End Use Industry

· Packaging industry

· Construction & woodworking industry

· Automotive industry

· Energy and utilities

· Electrical and electronics

· Industrial assembly

On the basis of region, the global Industrial Adhesives market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific.

