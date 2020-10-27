Automotive End-point Authentication Market by 2020-2027 with Profiling PlayersContinental AG, Fitbit, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Hitachi Ltd, Nuance Communication

An endpoint authentication mechanism is utilized to verify/track the identity of external devices connected to a network, thereby safeguarding the connectivity of only authorized endpoint devices. An endpoint authentication is of vital crucial for networks that have burst of remote users.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing cyberattacks intrusion and the forever increasing demand for security are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing in guidelines for vehicle security and added benefits given by the insurance companies for cars tailored with endpoint security are some other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Continental AG, Fitbit, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Hitachi Ltd, Nuance Communications, Safran S.A., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Synaptics Incorporated, Symantec Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive end-point authentication market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive end-point authentication market with detailed market segmentation by authentication type, vehicle type, connectivity type, component type. The global automotive end-point authentication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive end-point authentication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive end-point authentication market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive end-point authentication market is segmented on the basis of authentication type, vehicle type, connectivity type, component type. On the basis of authentication type, the market is segmented as biometric vehicle access, smartphone applications, automotive wearables. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger car, electric vehicle. On the basis of connectivity type, the market is segmented as wi-fi, Bluetooth, cellular network. On the basis of component type, the market is segmented as advanced driver assistance system, battery status, door lock status, real time diagnostics monitoring, service and maintenance updates, navigation, others

A detailed outline of the Global Automotive End-point Authentication Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global Automotive End-point Authentication Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Automotive End-point Authentication Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Automotive End-point Authentication Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Global Automotive End-point Authentication Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Automotive End-point Authentication Market Forecast

