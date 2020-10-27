Automotive Robotics Market to Grow around US$ 15,000 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Automotive Robotics market will register a 10% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 15,000 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Automotive Robotics Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Automotive Robotics market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Automotive Robotics in major regions globally.
The market report on the Automotive Robotics also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Automotive Robotics Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Automotive Robotics industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Rockwell Automation, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, ABB Ltd., Kuka AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, DiFacto Robotics, Automation Pvt. Ltd., and others.
Market Segmentation
Automotive Robotics Market By Product
Articulated
Cartesian
SCARA
Parallel
Cylindrical
Automotive Robotics Market By Vehicle Type
Hardware
- Controllers
- Robotics arm
- End effector
- Automotive robotic drive
- Automotive robotic sensor
Software & services
Automotive Robotics Market By Application
Welding
Handling operations
Robotic processing
Robotic assembly
Paint & dispense
Others
Automotive Robotics Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Robotics
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Automotive Robotics Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Robotics Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019
1.2.2.3. Articulated
1.2.2.4. Cartesian
1.2.2.5. SCARA
1.2.2.6. Parallel
1.2.2.7. Cylindrical
1.2.3. Automotive Robotics Market By Vehicle Type
1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Automotive Robotics Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Hardware
1.2.3.2.1. Controllers
1.2.3.2.2. Robotics arm
1.2.3.2.3. End effector
1.2.3.2.4. Automotive robotic drive
1.2.3.2.5. Automotive robotic sensor
1.2.3.2.2. Software & services
1.2.4. Automotive Robotics Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Automotive Robotics Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Welding
1.2.4.2.2. Handling operations
1.2.4.2.3. Robotic processing
1.2.4.2.4. Robotic assembly
1.2.4.2.5. Paint & dispense
1.2.4.2.6. Others
1.2.5. Automotive Robotics Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Automotive Robotics ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Robotics Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Robotics Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Automotive Robotics Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Automotive Robotics Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Automotive Robotics MARKET By Product
4.1. Global Automotive Robotics Revenue By Product
4.2. Articulated
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Cartesian
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. SCARA
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Parallel
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Cylindrical
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Automotive Robotics MARKET By Vehicle Type
5.1. Global Automotive Robotics Revenue By Product
5.2. Hardware
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.3. Controllers
5.2.4. Robotics arm
5.2.5. End effector
5.2.6. Automotive robotic drive
5.2.7. Automotive robotic sensor
5.3. Software & services
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Automotive Robotics MARKET By Application
6.1. Global Automotive Robotics Revenue By Application
6.2. Welding
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Handling operations
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Robotic processing
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Robotic assembly
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6. Paint & dispense
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Automotive Robotics MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Automotive Robotics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Automotive Robotics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive Robotics MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Robotics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Automotive Robotics MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Automotive Robotics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive Robotics MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Robotics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Robotics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Fanuc Corporation
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. ABB Ltd.
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Kuka AG
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Denso Corporation
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.
12.7. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolioa
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. DiFacto Robotics
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
