Automotive Air Purifier Market to be Worth US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Automotive Air Purifier market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Automotive Air Purifier Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Automotive Air Purifier market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Automotive Air Purifier in major regions globally.
The market report on the Automotive Air Purifier also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Automotive Air Purifier Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Automotive Air Purifier industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Eureka Forbes, Honeywell, Diamond Air Purifiers, ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Purafil, Inc., Livpure Private Limited, Powerseed, Mann+Hummel Filter Technology (S.E.A) Pte Ltd, Kent RO Systems Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Electronics Corporation, and Amke Technology Co., Ltd.
Market Segmentation
Market By Product Type
- Air Purifier
- Air Ionizer
- Hybrid
Market By Technology
- High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) Filters
- Active Carbon Systems
- Photo Catalytics
Market By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market By End-User
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Market By Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest if Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Meddle East & Africa
