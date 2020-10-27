Automotive Air Purifier Market to be Worth US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Automotive Air Purifier market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Automotive Air Purifier Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Automotive Air Purifier market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Automotive Air Purifier in major regions globally.

The market report on the Automotive Air Purifier also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Automotive Air Purifier Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Automotive Air Purifier industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Eureka Forbes, Honeywell, Diamond Air Purifiers, ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Purafil, Inc., Livpure Private Limited, Powerseed, Mann+Hummel Filter Technology (S.E.A) Pte Ltd, Kent RO Systems Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Electronics Corporation, and Amke Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Market By Product Type

Air Purifier

Air Ionizer

Hybrid

Market By Technology

High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytics

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market By End-User

OEM

Aftermarket

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Air Purifier

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Air Purifier Market By Product Type

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue Share By Product Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Air Purifier

1.2.2.4. Air Ionizer

1.2.2.5. Hybrid

1.2.3. Automotive Air Purifier Market By Technology

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2020-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) Filters

1.2.3.1.2. Active Carbon Systems

1.2.3.1.3. Photo Catalytics

1.2.4. Automotive Air Purifier Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Passenger Cars

1.2.4.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

1.2.4.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.2.5. Automotive Air Purifier Market By End-User

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-User (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. OEM

1.2.5.3. Aftermarket

1.2.6. Automotive Air Purifier Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.6.2. North America Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.3. Europe Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Air Purifier Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Air Purifier Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Air Purifier Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Air Purifier Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Automotive Air Purifier MARKET By Product Type

4.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Revenue By Product Type

4.2. Air Purifier

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Air Ionizer

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Hybrid

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Automotive Air Purifier MARKET By Technology

5.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Revenue By Technology

5.2. High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) Filters

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Active Carbon Systems

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Photo Catalytics

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Automotive Air Purifier MARKET By Vehicle Type

6.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Revenue By Vehicle Type

6.2. Passenger Cars

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. Automotive Air Purifier MARKET By End-User

7.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Revenue By End-User

7.2. OEM

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3. Aftermarket

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA Automotive Air Purifier MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. North America Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE Automotive Air Purifier MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive Air Purifier MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA Automotive Air Purifier MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive Air Purifier MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Eureka Forbes

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Honeywell

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Diamond Air Purifiers

3.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Panasonic Corporation

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Purafil, Inc.

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Livpure Private Limited

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Powerseed

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Mann+Hummel Filter Technology (S.E.A) Pte Ltd

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Kent RO Systems Ltd

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

13.12. Others

13.12.1. Company Snapshot

13.12.2. Overview

13.12.3. Financial Overview

13.12.4. Type Portfolio

13.12.5. Key Developments

13.12.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

