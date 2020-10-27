Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Reach at a US$ 5,000 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market will register a 15% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 5,000 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Artificial Intelligence in Transportation in major regions globally.

The market report on the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Scania Group, Volvo Group, Man SE, Daimler AG, Magna, PACCAR Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Intel Corporation, and others.

Market Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Offering

Hardware

Software

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Machine Learning Technology

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

NLP

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Process

Data Mining

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Application

Semi & Full-Autonomous

HMI

Platooning

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

