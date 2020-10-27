Exposition: Great growth with Huge Demand in the Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market

The EV (electric vehicle) traction engine transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy to drive the vehicle, roll resistance drag, and curb kinetic resistance. Traction engine refers to an electrical engine type. To make rotational torque on a computer, a traction motor is used. Typically a straight-line move is transformed. In electrically driven rail vehicles, such as multiple electric units and electric locomotives, traction engines are used. They can also be used in electric vehicles like floats, elevators, and conveyors for electric milk-gas-powered cars such as diesel-electric locomotives, hybrid electric vehicles, or electric vehicles powered by batteries.

Benefits

Electric plug-in vehicles are linked, enjoyable, and convenient (also known as electric vehicles). You can also save money and reduce pollution. Electric fueling provides a range of benefits in traditional internal combustion motor vehicles that are not available. As electric motors respond quickly, electric motors are highly responsive and have a strong torque. EVs are also digitally interconnected with a wide range of EV charge stations to power the charger from a smartphone device. Like a smartphone, when you get home, you can plug in your EV and get it ready for use the next morning. As the electric grid is almost available everywhere, there are a number of charging options: at home, on the road, and at work. You may never have to go back to the gas station by paying sometimes!

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The switching cost from one supplier to another is projected to be low.The bargaining power of suppliers is very low.

Bargaining Power of Consumers: In this market, the concentration of buyers is low as the price of the product is very high. The bargaining power of consumers is low.

The threat of New Entrants: Huge initial investments are essential to start a new electric vehicle traction motor. The threat of new entrants is high.

The threat of Substitutes: This market has numerous alternatives of products;moreover, technology alsooffers high switching costs for clients.The threat of substitutes is high.

Competitive Rivalry in the Market: The electric vehicle traction motor markethas only major players to sell their products and it becomes difficult for small and medium enterprises and local manufacturer to get into the market. The competitive rivalry in the industry is high.

Opportunities

Asia Pacific was the biggest Electric Vehicle traction motor market in 2018, with the growth projected to increase steadily over the predicted time frame. It is attributable to the construction by business leaders of the area of manufacturing facilities. Because of the easy availability of raw materials and labor in the world, China has been shown to begin operations in the most significant production facilities. In the past decade, the Chinese government has invested more than $50 billion on electric cars and the manufacture of components. In order to raise demand for EVs, the Chinese government has also raised the permits for traditional vehicles.

Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

BEV

PHEV

Recent Developments

Franklin Electric took ownership of Western Hydro Holding Corporation, 2 M Company Inc., and Drillers Service Inc. in 2017. The three ground water distributors represent ground water practitioners in the United States under the name Headwater Firms. On January 3, 2018, Valley Farms Supply, a distributor of groundwaters operating at two sites in the State of Michigan, was announced by the company.

Allied Motion is that in its own countries and through strategic acquisitions and plans to be an international provider of advanced motion control products in its selected segments of the market. Heidrive was purchased by the firm, for US$ 22 million in 2016, by a German engineering group. Allied Motion purchased in January 2018 all assets related to Maval Industries ‘original system management company. Rolls

Key Players

Magnetic Systems Technology

Robert Bosch GmbH

Copper Rotor Induction Motor

RETORQ Motors Ltd.

AVID Technology Limited

SERVAX

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Equipmake Ltd.

Zytek Group

Royce, Siemens, and Airbus have formed a collaboration for a short time flight demonstration, which will represent a significant move forward for commercial aircraft in hybrid-electric propulsion.

The company aims at redesigning electric motor technology for electric vehicles from the ground up. In addition, Siemens has recently partnered with the French multi-country Alstom (including railway traction) to merge its mobility business with Alstom.

