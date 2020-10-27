Exclusive Insight Information with COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Automotive Voice Command System Market

The technology of Automotive Voice Command Systems not only allows drivers to stay connected while in movement but also allows improved safety for passengers. Research shows that this system is used by 82 percent of drivers in the UK who have access to speech solutions. Speech recognition and text to speech technology can allow drivers to use their mobile phones without the need to take their hands off the wheel, enter target entries in navigation systems, and monitor infotainment systems.

Automotive Voice Command System Market Segmentation by Technology

Embedded

Hybrid

With the legislation on the use of mobile telephones when riding increasingly strict, speech solutions will eradicate the notion that the car is a significant white spot in terms of communication. Nevertheless, amid these increasingly strict rules, recent surveys in the UK by the RAC found that 50% of motorists required their mobile to be checked, 21% possibly read a social media message, and 31% reported texting.

Automotive Voice Command System Market Segmentation by Application

AI

Non AI

Automotive Voice Command System Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Benefits & Applications

Cloud-based recognition systems are a perfect way to provide complete, continuous, and secure access to a cloud server. However, this does not happen in real-time automotive cockpits; so even in the case of an interruption of services, cars should be able to perform a function efficiently. Decentralized processing has advantages over central servers to reduce the number of potentially failing points because every vehicle can collect and manipulate its own voice data. Essential mission activities – such as the safety of users or equipment, privacy, and security – are natively processed on the system for continuous accessibility. The average voice data transmission per second is more than 1,000 times higher than the corresponding text data transmission per second. When voice-audio is used as the only operating method on a scale, then bandwidth limitations can be reasonably sure of occurring quickly. Bandwidth is a very significant possible weakness in anticipation of the rise of the connected vehicle. Bandwidth assignment and synchronization to work depend on a cloud device.

Key Players

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Microsoft

Alphabet,

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

BMW AG

Daimler AG.

Ford Motor Company

LumenVox.

Sensory Inc.

Drivers

The voice activation function used in vehicles is improved by industry top players such as Apple, Nuance, and Google. Many of the most common systems allow drivers, through the sound of their voices, to locate directions, send emails, make telephone calls, and play music. In addition, the voice control system in cars is being used more and more to improve driver safety and comfort. These factors will also drive growth in the automotive voice control system market. In the global automotive voice control system market, the pace of technological adoption is expected to rise.

Regional Outlook

In 2018, the voice command system market in North America was valued to $412.1 million, and revenues of $1635.3 million are expected to be produced by 2026. Factors such as massive investment in research & development by market players and the adoption of advanced systems due to superior benefits are primarily responsible for the growth in the North American market for automotive voice control. The demand for automotive voice command systems is also likely to increase enormously in order for commercial and private vehicles, which will eventually accelerate the growth in the automotive voice command system market during the predicted period.

Recent Developments

Polestar is the latest, efficient, and robust division of the Volvo Cars in Sweden and its Auto parent company from China. After the coronavirus forced the cancelation of the Geneva International Motor Show, the Polestar Precept, an electric concept car that was unveiled online, offers both Polestar Design and Android OS brighter future.And even when the phone is switched off, the owners will have access to embedded apps such as the Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play Shop. A digital telephone key tailored the environment for individual users, changing settings for seating, lighting, climate, and entertainment as they come in and unlock the vehicle. Video streaming will also be available from popular apps and services, but only if the car is parked or paid.

