Fire Blanket Market Is Booming Globally | Kidde, Safelincs, Acmetex

A fire blanket is a safety device designed to extinguish incipient (starting) fires in the kitchen (cooking oil, saucepans, frying pans, waste bins, etc.) and clothing fires. It consists of a sheet of fire retardant material that is placed over a fire in order to smother it. A fire blanket consists of a piece of fire-resistant fabric (usually woven glass fiber) that can be used to smother a small fire or wrap around a person whose clothing is alight. These blankets are ideal for extinguishing grease and electrical fires, which can’t be put out with water. They require minimal storage space and are commonly kept in kitchens, hotels, and residences as a backup or supplement to fire extinguishers.



AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Fire Blanket Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Fire Blanket market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Tyco International (Ireland), Kidde (United States), Honeywell Safety (United States), Hollinsend Fire Safety Ltd (United States), Junkin Safety Appliance Company Inc. (United States), Acmetex (Canada), Jactone Products (United States), Safelincs (United Kingdom), Klevers Italiana Srl (Italy), Taha International (India).

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Fiberglass Fire Blanket, Asbestos Fire Blanket, Cotton Fire Blanket, Others), Application (Industrial Use, Public Places, Home, Others), End-users (Manufacturing Plants, Foundries, Daycare & Disaster Management Services, Construction, Energy & Utilities, Marine, Automotive, Others), Material (Glass fiber, Asbestos, Cotton, Others), Coating (Aluminized, Acrylic, Silicone, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Stringent Government Regulation about Safety

Robust Increase in the Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

High Demand for Fire Blankets in Numerous Industries

Increasing Demand for Fire Protection Equipment

Restraints that are major highlights:

Limitations Associated with Fire Blankets

Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Growing Demand from End-user Industry

High Recommendation of Fire Protection Equipment

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions across the globe to gain competitive advantage through combined collaborations.

