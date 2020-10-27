Power Semiconductors Market to See Huge Growth | Major Giants Littelfuse, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Motors

Power semiconductors are used in power conversion such as in changing voltages and frequencies, as well as changing DC to AC and AC to DC. It plays a huge and indispensable role in driving motors from low to high speeds, supplying power grids with power generated from solar cells with less power loss, and providing a stable source of electricity to various home appliances and electrical equipment. Further, due to the incorporation of power semiconductors advanced technologies in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, smartwatches, and IoT devices, to work as small electronic gadgets and facilitate easy access of technology is gaining traction for the power semiconductors market.

A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title “Global Power Semiconductors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Global Power Semiconductors Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Fuji Electric (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Mitsubishi Motors (Japan), Littelfuse, Inc. (United States), Infineon (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), International Rectifier (United States), Vishay (United States).

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Thyristor/Diode, MOSFET, IGBT, SiC, GaN, Others), Application (Tele/Data Communication, Computer Systems, Industrial, Office Equipment, Transportation, Medical, Energy & Power), Modules (Power Modules, Power Discrete)

Market Influencing Trends:

Introduction of fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication in 2018

IoT-Powered Smart Household Appliances

Growth Drivers

Increasing use of Non-conventional Energy Sources

Growing Need for Efficient Power Management

Rising Adoption of Power Semiconductors in the IT & Consumer Electronic Industry, Automotive, Power Distribution, etc.

Challenges that Market May Face:

Power Semiconductor Devices May Face Power Dissipation Issues

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Power Semiconductors Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Power Semiconductors market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Power Semiconductors Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Power Semiconductors

Chapter 4: Presenting the Power Semiconductors Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Power Semiconductors market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Power Semiconductors Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Development Activities:

The Global Power Semiconductor market is fragmented with numerous regional and international players. The increasing competition among key players to offer high-performance solutions will propel the power semiconductor market growth. The players are also involved in launching new products. For instance, in June 2018, ON Semiconductor announced the launch of a new family of multi-chip module PWM buck regulators, by offering the market-leading current density and fully integrated MOSFETs.

