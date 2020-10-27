Smart Pigs Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future By 2029

Smart Pigs Market: Introduction

The smart pigs are called as In-line inspection (ILI) smart pigs and they are used to travel through pipelines which will help the pipeline operators to detect issues in the internal portion of pipeline. Smart pigs are also used to perform preventative maintenance activities before an incident or accident occurs which would led to delay or leak. These smart pigs are widely used in oil and gas pipelines and installing smart pigs have reduced nearly 3/4th of incidents in pipelines.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30902

The key advantage of smart pigs is that it is automatic and there is no need for halting flow of materials through pipelines. Further, the smart pigs are useful in inspection and cleaning which allows the pipeline to be completely inspected without any inspector or man power to monitor the inner section of the pipelines. The cleaning and inspection services are performed by smart pigs in a single time which saves time, money and enhances efficiency and life time.

The major difference between the smart pigs and the rest of pigs is that it can register the pipelines exact location in three dimensions (3D). Further, smart pigs can measure the actual wall thickness of pipelines for the determination and identification of wall thickness loss due to corrosion and wear, and for future comparison.

Smart Pigs Market: Market Dynamics

The key driving factor for the adoption of smart pigs over other mechanical pig devices is the end use industries measures the lost product opportunity which is the downtime with the monetary utilization. The global smart pigs market is also facing certain challenges such as the smart pigs are experiencing limitations with respect to the detection of small defects. In addition to that, the smart pigs are getting struck in the pipelines as it leads to high investment for the extraction and repair processes which is negatively impacting the market growth.

Currently, the smart pigs of Magnetic Flux Leakage technology is finding a key adoption rate over the others in the global smart pigs market. The manufacturing companies of smart pigs are focusing on exploring their market presence in Asian countries by delivering their services and technology to the client directly or through partnerships with service companies. In addition to that, the manufacturers are also entering into the services such as commissioning and pipeline maintenance which will be a key factor in the global smart pigs market.

Smart Pigs Market: Market segmentation

The global smart pigs market can be segmented into problem category, type of material flow, speed, technology and application.

On the basis of problem category, the global smart pigs market is segmented into:

Dents

Cracks

Corrosion

Route Surveying

Loss of Coating

On the basis of type of material flow, the global smart pigs market is segmented into:

Oil

Gas

Water and wastewater

Chemicals

On the basis of speed, the global smart pigs market is segmented into:

Less than 3 MPH

3 to 5 MPH

Above 5 MPH

On the basis of technology, the global smart pigs market is segmented into:

Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

Electromagnetic Acoustic Transduction (EMAT)

Internal Navigation System / Global Positioning System (INS/GPS)

On the basis of application, the global smart pigs market is segmented into:

Onshore

Offshore

Smart Pigs Market: Regional Outlook

The global smart pigs market is currently led by North America followed by Europe and East Asia. The new pipeline installation projects are having a linear growth in the regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America and these regions will offer major opportunity for the installation of smart pigs in the forecast period. The technological advancements and reduction in downtime associated with cost savings acts an important factors in positively influencing the adoption of smart pigs in the global market.

The oil and gas and chemical industries are having a moderate growth rate whereas water and wastewater industry is highly impacting the adoption of smart pigs in terms of growth rate. The countries such as China, India, Brazil, Malaysia, Australia and African countries will offer the key driving opportunities for the installation of smart pigs in the forecast period.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/30902

Smart Pigs Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global smart pigs market are: