Smart City Market by Application Area (Transportation, Construction, Power Management, Water & Waste Management, Healthcare, and Others) and by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart City Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart City market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the smart city market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2015 to 2017 along with forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of smart city market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints of the smart city market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the smart city market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the smart city market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the smart city market. To understand the competitive landscape in the smart city market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the smart city market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein application area, component, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the smart city by segmenting the market based on the application area, component, and region. All the segments of the smart city market have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on the application area, the global smart city market is bifurcated into transportation, construction, power management, water & waste management, healthcare, and others. Hardware, software, and services are the component segment of the global smart city market. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe for smart city market with further divided into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, and Argentina among others is included in the report.

The competitive profiling of noticeable players of smart city market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments and product offered by them which can help in assessing competition in the market. Noticeable players included in the report are Honeywell International Inc., ABB Group, General Electric Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Alstom SA among others.

The report segments the global smart city market as follows:

Global Smart City Market: Application Area Segment Analysis

Transportation

Construction

Power Management

Water & Waste Management

Healthcare

Others

Global Smart City Market: Component Segment Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Smart City Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

