Sports Betting Market by Platform (Online and Offline), by Type (Line-In-Play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports, Pari-Mutuel, and Others), and by Sports Type (Football, Baseball, Basketball, Hockey, Cricket, Tennis, Golf, Boxing, Horse Riding, Auto Racing, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 20172024

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sports Betting Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sports Betting market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the sports betting market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the sports betting market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the sports betting market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global sports betting market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints of the sports betting market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the sports betting market by segmenting the market based on platform, sports type, type, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. By platform, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. By type, the market is segmented into line-in-play, fixed old betting, exchange betting, daily fantasy, spread betting, e-sports, pari-mutuel, and others. By sports type, the market is segmented into football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, tennis, golf, boxing, horse riding, auto racing, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries, such as the U.S., UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global sports betting market, such as 888 Holdings PLC, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, William Hill PLC, Bet365 Group Ltd., The Stars Group Inc., DraftKings, Betsson AB, and BetAmerica, among others.

This report segments the global sports betting market into:

Sports Betting Market: Platform Analysis

Online

Offline

Sports Betting Market: Type Analysis

Line-in-play

Fixed Old Betting

Exchange Betting

Daily Fantasy

Spread Betting

E-Sports

Pari-Mutuel

Others

Sports Betting Market: Sports Type Analysis

Football

Baseball

Basketball

Hockey

Cricket

Tennis

Golf

Boxing

Horse Riding

Auto Racing

Others

Sports Betting Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

