The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cannabidiol Products market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Cannabidiol Products Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the cannabidiol products market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes the drivers and restraints for the cannabidiol products market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cannabidiol products market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the cannabidiol products market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market.

The global cannabidiol products market is segmented based on application and region. By application, the global cannabidiol products market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The food and beverages segment is further divided into cannabidiol edibles and cannabidiol beverages. The pharmaceutical segment includes capsules, suppository, tinctures, topicals, transdermal patches, inhalers, and others. On the basis of geography, the global cannabidiol products market includes North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2026.

Some key players of the global cannabidiol products market are CV Sciences, Gaia Botanicals, ENDOCA, Isodiol International, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis (AC), CBD American Shaman, Canopy Growth Corporation, Elixinol, IRIE CBD, Beverages Trade Network, Coca“Cola, Lagunitas, The Supreme Cannabis Company, General Cannabis Corporation, Heineken, Cannabis Sativa, Inc., and Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

This report segments the global cannabidiol products market into:

Global Cannabidiol Products Market: Application Analysis

Food and Beverages

Cannabidiol Edibles

Cannabidiol Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Capsules

Suppository

Tinctures

Topicals

Transdermal Patches

Inhalers

Others

Cosmetics

Others

Global Cannabidiol Products Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

