China Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market Research Report 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Fishing nets and aquaculture cages are nets used for fishing and aquaculture. They are devices made from fibers woven in a grid-like structure. Fishing nets and aquaculture cages are usually meshes formed by knotting a relatively thin thread. Modern nets are usually made of artificial polyamides like nylon, although nets of organic polyamides such as wool or silk thread were common until recently and are still used.

The China Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Anhui, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Hunan, such as Anhui Jinhai, Anhui Jinhou, Anhui Huyu, Anhui Risheng and Qingdao Qihang. At present, Anhui Jinhai is the China leader, holding 5. 06% production market share in 2016.

The China consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages increases from 534.70 K MT in 2012 to 705.40 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.69%. In 2018, the China Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages consumption market was led by Shandong and Shandong is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 14.42% of China’s consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages.

Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages downstream is wide and recently Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Individual Application, and Commercial Application. The Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market is mainly driven by growing demand for Commercial Applications.

Commercial Application accounts for nearly 71.19% of total downstream consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages in China. Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages can be mainly divided into Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages which Aquaculture Cages captures about 58.45% of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Anhui are the major leaders in the international market of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages. China’s market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages consumption will show a trend of steady growth.

In 2023 the consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages is estimated to be 926.87 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages. This report studies the global market size of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2026:

Fishing Nets

Aquaculture Cages

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2026:

Individual Application

Commercial Application

Anhui Jinhai

Anhui Jinhou

Anhui Huyu

Anhui Risheng

Qingdao Qihang

Shandong Haoyuntong

Jiangsu Anminglu

Zhejiang Honghai

Hunan Xinhai

Hunan Fuli Netting

Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting

Xinnong Netting

Fujian Hongmei

