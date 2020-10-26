Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the LED Module market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on LED Module Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the LED Module market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global LED Module Market 2020 By Driver Module(High Voltage LED Driver Module, Low Voltage LED Driver Module,Medium Voltage LED Driver Module) By Application(General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting)(Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: LED Module Market

A light emitting diode (LED) module is a self-contained LED device designed either to function on its own or to plug into a compatible unit. LED modules are commonly used to create energy-efficient or portable lighting. When powered on, these modules emit bright light from a small bulb. LED module devices include LED book lights, night lights, outdoor lighting, LED headlamps, and LED flashlights, as well as the multiple, LED bulb units used in LED lighting fixtures.

These units usually have at least one LED bulb contained in a fixture that either power the LED lights or plugs into a device that powers the LED module. Osram, Philips Lighting, and Cree captured the top three production value share spots in the LED Module market in 2019.

Osram dominated with a 10.28% production value share, followed by Philips Lighting with 7.24% production value share and Cree with a 6.49% production value share. General Lighting is the largest lighting market, with total market revenues of approximately $ 4271.72 million in 2015, representing close to 82.35% of the LED modules application market.

Over the last decade, the Chinese government largely supported the local LED industry through massive financial subsidies, incentives, and resources to improve domestic LED companies manufacturing capacity. China has become the world’s largest LED lighting manufacturing base, but local manufacturers are still very dependent on international manufacturers for certain upstream MOCVD equipment and materials. Hence, future Chinese policies will encourage innovation, and focus on upstream raw materials, for example, wide bandgap semiconductor development, or smart lighting applications following the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT). LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package.

Previously, only a few manufacturers highlighted their flip-chip LEDs as a major product, due to low yield rates, production costs, and other technology challenges. However, starting in 2014, more Taiwanese and Korean manufacturers started to invest in flip chip LED technology R&D, which improved the product quality and made financial benefits more evident. The automotive lighting market is growing steadily. The market is not only influenced by the price but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages of better performance, more abundant product types, better technical, and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of the high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment to enter the field.

In 2020, the market size of LED Module is 4887.9 million US$ and it will reach 6741.4 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Module. This report studies the global market size of LED Module, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the LED Module production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: LED Module Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

High Voltage LED Driver Module

Low Voltage LED Driver Module

Medium Voltage LED Driver Module

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Backlighting

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: LED Module Market

Osram

Philips Lighting

Cree

GE Lighting

Seoul Semiconductor

Panasonic

Nichia

JF

Acuity Brands

Samsung

LG Innotek

Eaton

Toshiba

Toyoda Gosei

Opple

Yankon

Edison Opto

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive LED Module Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of LED Module industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of LED Module industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of LED Module industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2026 of LED Module industry.

Research Methodology: LED Module Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on LED Module in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global LED Module Market 2020 By Driver Module(High Voltage LED Driver Module, Low Voltage LED Driver Module,Medium Voltage LED Driver Module) By Application(General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting)(Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580