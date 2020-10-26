Virgin Paper Packaging Market 2020 By Paper Form(Semi-rigid,Rigid Forms) By Paper Type(Sack Kraft Paper,Semi-extensible Sack Kraft Paper,Fully-extensible Sack Kraft Paper,High Performance) By Paper End Use(Food, Industrial and Building Material, Animal and Pet Food, PE (polyethylene) Coating, Special Protective Coating) Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Virgin Paper Packaging market.

Virgin Paper Packaging Market size is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. The paper packaging industry has observed a considerable growth over the past few years due to the preference of high-quality packaging and awareness about environment-friendly packaging materials. Customized packaging has attracted the end-use industries which will accelerate the market growth.

The product is a substitute for plastics which makes it a preferred choice for the packaging industry. High-quality packaging for branded products has added to the demand for virgin paper packaging. Another factor that has propelled the demand of the product market is the cost involved in recycling of paper. Without the use of virgin fibers from trees, the paper cycle maintenance is difficult as recycled fibers degrade after some time. This has upscaled the demand for the product in the market.

Due to the requirement of high-quality paper grades such as fine paper, recycling of paper is not suitable which escalates the demand for virgin paper. An increase in per capita income of people and retailers promoting the use of kraft paper bags have also driven the overall growth of the product industry. The lightweight nature of the product allows it to be transported efficiently which has boosted the demand for the product. Durability, high strength, extended life, and better resistance to humidity are some of the advantages of virgin paper packaging.

However, paper manufacturing involving the use of virgin wood fiber can create a burden on the environment such as exploitation of natural resources, toxic emissions, production of greenhouse gases, waste disposal, etc. The rapidly increasing costs of raw material may act as a restraint for the product market.

Virgin paper also referred to as regular paper is made from fresh-cut trees. To manufacture one ton of chemical pulp for virgin paper, more than four tons of trees are required on an average. Virgin fibers can be obtained from alternative fibers and agricultural by-products. Paper manufacturing needs a continual infusion of fresh virgin fibers as the recycled fibers fray from repeated use. Virgin paper is a high-quality material used for packaging as it has high strength, better opacity and printability. It is primarily manufactured with the pulp of fir, pine, or spruce without using any recycled content. Virgin fibers are necessary to replace recovered fiber loss during the deinking process and to maintain characteristics such as brightness in paper grades. Virgin containerboard is used in corrugated packaging.

The product market can be segmented on the basis of type, end-use industries, and regions. Based on type, the product industry can be divided into semi-extensible kraft paper, fully-extensible kraft paper, high-performance kraft paper. Based on end-use industries, the market can be segmented into food & beverage, chemicals, construction materials, automotive, electronics and animal feed.

Based on region, the product market can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America has dominated the product market due to the high disposable income of consumers. Europe and Asia Pacific are likely to witness a considerable growth owing to the development in emerging economies and companies investing more in eco-friendly packaging techniques. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to observe a decent growth due to the growing environmental concerns.

Virgin Paper Packaging Market Growth Drivers

Application of Virgin Paper Packaging is expected to increase in the food sector in the coming years as this type of packaging increases the convenience for consumers. Moreover, the demand for high-quality packaged food products is on the rise among the consumers. The report also offers an inclusive analysis of the contribution of the form and type segments to the overall Virgin Paper Packaging market size.

The rapidly growing manufacturing sector in China and other emerging countries is anticipated to give a boost to the overall demand for Virgin Paper Packaging in the Asia Pacific. Manufacturers of the Virgin Paper Packaging are making investments in the untapped economies, thus positively impacting the Virgin Paper Packaging market growth in the Asia Pacific. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is also not lagging behind on account of growing environmental concerns in these regions.

Virgin Paper Packaging Market is valued xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019. While in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

