Flexible Display Technology Market 2020 Emerging Technologies, Industry Size, Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunity Assessment by 2023

Market Insight

Development of display technology has paved the way for the development of flexible displays in the current time. Market focused reports connected to the semiconductor sector among others have been made accessible by Market Research Future, which publishes reports. The market for flexible display technology is anticipated to develop with 83.5% CAGR while achieving revenues worth US $ 339 million by 2023.

Display technology has modified from traditional cathode ray tube (CRT) displays to the latest flexible displays. These displays are thin, lighter in weight, rugged, have a high resolution which can be easily folded or rolled in any direction. The market for flexible displays serves new opportunities for the display manufacturers to introduce new display features in various devices such as mobiles, laptops, wearables, digital signage and display panels of vehicles.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2302

Market Drivers & Trends

The increasing demand for electronic products and advancements in display technology are the major driving forces for the growth of flexible display technology market. The manufacturers are continually building flexible displays for smartphones and other devices to boost customer satisfaction. With this, the demand for connected and autonomous vehicles is on the rise which requires a presentation for navigation and infotainment services.

Furthermore, with the dawn of the concept of smart city, digital signage systems are being widely adopted for various mediums such as advertising, map displays and other purposes, which is yet another expected factors to lift the demand for flexible display technology.

On the flip side, factor such as complex manufacturing process of flexible displays can be one of the significant factors obstructing the market growth.

Key Players

The prominent players in Flexible Display Technology Market are Samsung (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Atmel Corporation (US), Kent Displays Inc. (US), Universal Display Corporation (US), Novaled AG (Germany), Dupont Display (US), Corning Inc. (US) and Philips Electronics (Netherlands).

Other players include Materion Corporation (US), AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan), E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), and Visionox Company (China) among others.

Industry Segment

The global flexible display technology market has been segmented into various segments based on technology, material, display type, display size, and end-user.

In terms of technology , the market is categorized into liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), electronic paper display and quantum dot.

, the market is categorized into liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), electronic paper display and quantum dot. In terms of material , the market includes a polymer, glass, and glass-reinforced plastic (GRP).

, the market includes a polymer, glass, and glass-reinforced plastic (GRP). In terms of display type , the market is segmented into bendable, rollable, and foldable.

, the market is segmented into bendable, rollable, and foldable. In terms of display size , the market includes up to 6’’, 6 – 30’’ and above 30’’.

, the market includes up to 6’’, 6 – 30’’ and above 30’’. In terms of application , the market consists of smartphones, tablet, laptop, smartcard, TV, wearable displays, digital signage, e-reader, electronic shelf label, and others.

, the market consists of smartphones, tablet, laptop, smartcard, TV, wearable displays, digital signage, e-reader, electronic shelf label, and others. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace, retail, transportation, government, utilities, and others.

Regional Outlook

The regional analysis of the flexible display technology market is done for the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is awaited to lead the flexible display technology market during the forecast period. The well-established countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are highly investing in research and development of display technologies for devices like mobiles, laptops, other consumer electronic devices and even for connected and autonomous vehicles. Furthermore, this region is also early adopter of technique which helps to boost the market of flexible displays in the current time.

Asia-Pacific is also surely to witness substantial growth of the market at a significant rate during the estimated period as it is backed by factors such as the high disposable income of the population leading to swelling adoption of consumer electronics and automotive products. Besides, the region is also a significant hub for semiconductor industries, where industries are constantly trying to develop new display technology which is further driving the market growth.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-display-technology-market-2302

Intended Audience:

Associations, Organizations, Forums, And Alliances

Government Bodies and Departments

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Display Material Providers

Original Device Manufacturers

Technical Universities

Service Providers

Research and Development Companies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Technology Standards Organizations

Technology Investors

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.