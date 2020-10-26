Fabry Disease Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Fabry disease (FD) is a devastating, progressive, inherited condition caused by lysosomal dysfunction linked to chromosome X and mutations in the GLA gene located in chromosome Xq22.1 which encodes the alphagalactosidase A (AGA) enzyme.

It is a multi-systemic and life-threatening condition which is one of the most common lysosomal storage diseases after Gaucher Disease. It is characterized by specific neurological, cutaneous, renal, cardiovascular, cochleovestibular and cerebrovascular manifestations.

Key Highlights Of The Report



As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of Fabry disease (FD) in the 7MM was found to be 16,691 in 2017. Among all the countries, the estimates show a higher prevalent population of Fabry disease (FD) in the United States with 7,785 cases in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest prevalent population of Fabry disease, followed by Italy in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

As per DelveInsight estimates, among the 7MM, Japan had the lowest prevalent population of Fabry disease in 2017.

Females are more prone to FD than males in the United States. This trend is expected to increase during the study period and as per DelveInsight’s analysts assessments, the overall cases of FD in both the genders is subjected to increase in the coming years.

Fabry Disease Epidemiology

Scope of the Report

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Fabry Disease Fabry Disease Disease Background and Overview Fabry Disease Patient Journey Fabry Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population Fabry Disease Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Fabry Disease Fabry Disease Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

