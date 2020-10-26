Brazil Power Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 77 pages, titled as ‘Brazil Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2020 – Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such asCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras, Engie Brasil Energia, Petroleo Brasileiro, Companhia Paranaense de Energia. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026

Summary

This report elaborates the power market structure of Brazil and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in of the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.

Scope

– Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation and consumption from 2010 to 2019, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy, and prospects

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, Engie Brasil Energia, Petroleo Brasileiro, Companhia Paranaense de Energia

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Brazil, Power Sector Outlook

3 Introduction

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance

4 Brazil, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Impact of COVID-19

5 Brazil, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Brazil, Power Market, Market Structure

5.2 Brazil, Power Market, Key Market Players

5.3 Brazil, Power Market, Financial Deals

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2010-2019

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2019

5.4 Brazil, Power Market, Demand Structure

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2019

6 Renewable Energy Policy, Brazil

6.1 Overview

6.2 Auctions/Tenders

6.2.1 Renewable Energy Auctions

6.2.2 T &D lines Auctions

6.2.3 Brazil’s First Renewable Energy De-contraction Auction

6.2.4 Hybrid Renewable Energy Projects to Participate in Energy Auctions

6.3 National Electricity Conservation Program – PROCEL

6.4 National Energy Plan (PNE), 2030

6.5 National Energy Plan 2050

6.6 10 Year Energy Expansion Plan, (PDE) 2029

6.7 Luz para Todos Electrification Program

6.8 Incentives for Small Hydropower Facilities, Law 9658

6.9 Wind Turbine Component Tax Exemption (Executive Decree 656)

6.10 Inova Energia Program

6.11 National Biofuel Policy

6.12 Net Metering for Distributed Generation

6.13 Distributed Generation Tax

….Continued

