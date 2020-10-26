Syphilis Market Analysis, Leading Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. Syphilis can cause serious health sequelae if not adequately treated. Syphilis is transmitted from person to person by direct contact with a syphilitic sore, known as a chancre. Chancres can occur on or around the external genitals, in the vagina, around the anus , or in the rectum, or in or around the mouth. Transmission of syphilis can occur during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. In addition, pregnant women with syphilis can transmit the infection to their unborn child.

DelveInsight's "Syphilis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Syphilis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Syphilis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Syphilis market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Syphilis market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Syphilis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Syphilis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Syphilis Market Key Facts



As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2018, there were 115,045 new diagnosed cases of syphilis (all stages), compared to 38,739 estimated new diagnoses of HIV infection in 2017 and 583,405 cases of gonorrhea in 2018.

As per the Delveinsight’s analysis, Men are affected more frequently with primary or secondary syphilis than women.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Congenital syphilis (syphilis passed from pregnant women to their babies) continues to be a concern in the United States. During 2018, 1,306 cases of congenital syphilis were reported, compared to an estimated 73 cases of perinatal HIV infection during 2017.

Key Benefits of Syphilis Market Report

Syphilis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Syphilis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Syphilis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Syphilis Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Syphilis market in the upcoming years.

The Syphilis market report covers Syphilis market growth and current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Syphilis market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Syphilis Market



Syphilis market size is anticipated to Increase during the study period, 2017–2030. The key driver for the surge in market size is the rise in number of Incident cases of Syphilis patients in 7MM.

The Syphilis market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Syphilis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Syphilis market trends and share analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Syphilis Epidemiology

The Syphilis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Syphilis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Syphilis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Syphilis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Syphilis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Syphilis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Syphilis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Syphilis Market Overview at a Glance Syphilis Disease Background and Overview Syphilis Patient Journey Syphilis Epidemiology and Patient Population Syphilis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Syphilis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Syphilis Treatment Syphilis Marketed Products Syphilis Emerging Therapies Syphilis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Syphilis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Syphilis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Syphilis Market. Syphilis Market Drivers Syphilis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

