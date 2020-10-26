Wheelchair Market Massively Future Growth to 2027 | Carex Health Brands, Drive Medical Design And Manufacturing, Graham-Field Health Products

Patients use wheelchairs when walking is impossible for them due to injury, illness, or disability. There are different types of wheelchairs available in the market, depending on the patient’s requirement. There is a wide range of wheelchairs available differing by mechanisms of control, propulsion method, and technology used. There has been a significant effort in the last decade to develop a wheelchair.

What is the Dynamics of Wheelchair Market?

The wheelchair market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population, a rising number of chronic diseases requiring a wheelchair, and a growing number of road accidents across the globe. Furthermore, recent technological advances in wheelchair technology pose significant opportunities for the market to grow.

What is the SCOPE of Wheelchair Market?

The “Global Wheelchair Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wheelchair market with detailed market segmentation by product type, category, design and function, end user and geography. The global Wheelchair market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wheelchair market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, design and function, and end user. Based on product type the market is segmented into manual wheelchair, power wheelchair, front wheel drive, central wheel drive, rear wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, others. Based on category the market is segmented into adult wheelchair, and pediatric wheelchair. The design and function market is segmented into basic wheelchair, sports wheelchairs, bariatric wheelchairs, standing wheelchair, and others. The end user segment is divided into homecare, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and rehabilitation centers.

What is the Regional Framework of Wheelchair Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Wheelchair market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wheelchair market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

