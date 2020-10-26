Unexpected Growth Seen in Water Treatment Systems Market from 2020 to 2027 – 3M Company, A. O. Smith Corporation, Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems, Evoqua Water Technologies

Water treatment systems are an important source to safeguard human lives against diseases caused as a result of the consumption of contaminated water. Rapid industrialization has led to unsupervised dumping of harmful chemicals into the water bodies and has rendered it polluted and unfit for use. Thus, water purification and water treatment systems become a necessity to avoid cholera, diarrhea and other fatal diseases.

What is the Dynamics of Water Treatment Systems Market?

The water treatment systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing urban population, rising health awareness and increased industrial waste discharge in water bodies. Moreover, government regulations against water pollution coupled with affordable water treatment units further propel the water treatment systems market growth. However, the growing popularity and consumption of bottled water is a major restraining factor for this market. The rising individual awareness regarding safe water consumption is likely to showcase growth opportunities for key players in the water treatment systems market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Water Treatment Systems Market?

The “Global Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of water treatment systems market with detailed market segmentation by process, type, application, industry and geography. The global water treatment systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading water treatment systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global water treatment systems market is segmented on the basis of process, type, application and industry. By process, the market is segmented as distillation, ultra-violet sterilization, reverse osmosis, filtration, ion-exchange and others. The market based on type is segmented as drinking water treatment systems, industrial water treatment systems, wastewater treatment system, natural water treatment systems and well water treatment systems. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as groundwater, brackish seawater desalination, rainwater harvesting, grey water treatment and others. The market on the basis of the industry is classified as agricultural, aquaculture, food and beverage, construction, mining & metals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Water Treatment Systems Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global water treatment systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The water treatment systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

