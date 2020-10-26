Smoothies Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2027 | Innocent, Jamba Juice, MTY Food Group, Naked Juice Company., Odwalla

A smoothie is a creamy and thick beverage mostly made from the raw fruit, vegetables and dairy products. The dairy products such as milk, yogurt, ice-cream or cottage cheese are used in the smoothies. Other ingredients used in the smoothies are water, crushed ice, fruit juice, sweeteners, nutritional supplements, whey powder, plant milk, tea and chocolate to enhance the nutritional level and taste. A smoothie prepared using the dairy products is similar to a milkshake, though the latter typically contains less fruit and often uses ice cream or frozen yogurt. The smoothies often become hyper-concentrated sources of fruit sugars.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Daily Harvest, Dr. Smoothie, -Happy Planet Foods, Inc., Innocent, Jamba Juice, MTY Food Group Inc., Naked Juice Company., -Odwalla Inc., Smoothie King, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC

What is the Dynamics of Smoothies Market?

The smoothies market is growing at a sustainable rate owing to factors such as increasing demand for the product in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China owing to the large consumer base and changing food habits, varying lifestyle patterns among the general population. Moreover, rising health consciousness among young population coupled with increasing demand for the ready-to-eat food products is anticipated to drive the growth of the smoothies market over the projected period. The smoothies are gaining popularity among gym trainers owing to health benefits associated with its regular consummation. However, lack of awareness about the availability of products in developing economies about health benefits of the smoothies coupled with the absence of proper packaging methods is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

What is the SCOPE of Smoothies Market?

The “Global Smoothies Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the smoothies market with detailed market segmentation by type, functional ingredients, distribution channel and geography. The global smoothies market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smoothies market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global smoothies market is segmented on the basis of type, functional ingredients and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the global smoothies market is segmented into fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. The fruit-based smoothies are further bifurcated into organic smoothies and inorganic smoothies. On the basis of functional ingredients, the market is categorized into fruits, nuts, vegetables and seeds. The fruits segment includes strawberry, banana, apple, mango and others. Likewise, the nuts segment includes almond, hazelnut, walnuts and others. The vegetable segment is divided into spinach, celery, carrot, ginger and others. The seed segment is categorized into chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the smoothies market is classified into restaurants, smoothie bars, commercial retail and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Smoothies Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smoothies market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smoothies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. SMOOTHIES MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. SMOOTHIES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. SMOOTHIES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. SMOOTHIES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 8. SMOOTHIES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 9. SMOOTHIES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUNCTIONAL INGREDIENTS 10. SMOOTHIES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 12. SMOOTHIES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 13. APPENDIX

