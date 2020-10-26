Wheat Protein Market 2027 Global Analysis By Key Players – Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères, Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd, Kröner-Stärke GmbH

An exclusive Wheat Protein market research report has been prepared through in-depth analysis of market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by Product, Application, Form, and regions has been done based on thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders from companies and stakeholders) and desk research (global / regional associations, corporations) website, SEC filing of the Annual report and paid databases). In addition, the market has been estimated using various research methodology and an internal statistical model.

The Wheat Protein market was valued at US$ 2,001.92 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,197.21 million by 2027.

Top key player:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Roquette Frères

Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd

Kröner-Stärke GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

CropEnergies AG

Manildra Group

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Tereos Group

Wheat proteins are defined as plant-based proteins which are mainly extracted by processing wheat using different enzymes. These proteins are a type of insoluble functional protein which possesses unique visco-elastic characteristics and offer elasticity and extensibility to the product. They are considered as a viable alternative for animal-based protein and are widely used across several end use application such as bakery & confectionary, animal feed, nutrition supplements, cosmetics & personal care and others. The growing number of vegan population along with rise in demand for plant sourced foods is influencing the growth of wheat protein market. On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific wheat protein market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Factors such as overall growth of the economy, rising population, increasing awareness on low calorie & nutritional food changing demographics in terms of consumer life style, and booming food & beverage industry are driving the market for wheat protein in the Asia Pacific region. Improved lifestyle and growing economy are some of the other key dynamics that are contributing to the growth of the wheat protein market.

The prominent players in the wheat protein market, such as Roquette Frères, Manildra Group, Cargill Inc., and Anhui Ruifuxiang have grabbed significant market share in this region. Moreover, the quest for plant-based protein foodstuff is increasing rapidly in the APAC region, owing to the growing trend of vegetarianism and veganism. The demand for protein ingredients in regions food and beverage industry has transformed significantly in terms of nutritional value and quality with increasing spending on nutritional food products due to rising income levels. Owing to the trend of sports and fitness, the demand for supplement products has also witnessed a northward trend in the region over the past few years. Demand for vegan protein supplements has also seen an upsurge in countries such as India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. These overall demands for a vegan substitute are anticipated to boost the wheat protein market in the region.

The eating patterns of consumers have been drastically changed owing to increasing westernization and growing globalization. The growth of various fast food products is driven by rising working population and increasing youth population. Packaged bakery and snack products are being increasingly consumed across the world. In Europe, growing health concerns and surge in aging population have urged consumers to opt for healthier food substitutes such as value-added baked goods. This change in consumer preference toward ready-to-eat foodstuffs has augmented the demand for bakery products, thereby influencing the growth of the wheat protein market. Also, the increasing demand for premium pet food products from developing and developed countries is one of the key driving factors for the wheat protein market growth. Moreover, the rising cognizance about the benefits of commercially manufactured dog food and growing concerns about pet health has led to remarkable growth in the wheat protein market globally. Wheat protein has gained substantial traction from meat, fish, and poultry products processers for its excellent binding and filler properties. Wheat protein has been perceived to be widespread among gym-obsessed and athletes for enhancing strength and muscle gain. Consumer preferences toward meat-free diets are a key driving factor for the use of plant-derived proteins such as wheat protein in several consumable ready-to-eat products.

