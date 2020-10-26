TV Analytics Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom: Alphonso, Neustar, Amobee

The TV analytics is the continuous monitoring and examining the viewer and quality of the content on TV, it helps in making advanced analysis such as looking into the network performance and customer behavior and satisfaction towards the content. It also provides insights on the viewing behavior across the geographies, viewer mobility and screen swapping. The TV analytics offers service providers the need of the customer with a mix brand surveys, digital and offline conversions, duplication analysis, reach and rankings of the content, etc.

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on TV Analytics Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for TV Analytics Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is Adobe Inc. (United States), Google LLC (United States), Nielsen Holdings Plc (United States), ViaccessOrca (Israel), Alphonso Inc. (United States), Neustar, Inc. (United States), Zapr Media Labs (India), TVSquared (Scotland), Amobee, Inc. (United States) and Clarivoy (United States).

Market Drivers

The Need for Knowing the Audience Viewing Behaviour to Serve Them Better

Changing Consumption Patterns of Consumer on TV

Market Trend

The Advent of Data Analytics and AI are Key Trends in the Television industry

Restraints

Lack of Uniformity in TV Analytics

TV Analytics

by Application (Customer Lifetime Management, Content Development, Competitive Analysis, Advertisement Management, Others), Components (Software, Services), Product (Cable TV, Satellite TV/ DTH, IPTV, Over the Top (OTT)), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based)

To comprehend TV Analytics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global TV Analytics market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

