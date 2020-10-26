PVC-O Pipes Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Molecor, Ori-Plast Ltd, Clover, Vinidex Pty Ltd, Polypipe Plc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global PVC-O Pipes market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC-O Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC-O Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC-O Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC-O Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC-O Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC-O Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC-O Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC-O Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PVC-O Pipes Market Research Report: Molecor, Ori-Plast Ltd, Clover, Vinidex Pty Ltd, Polypipe Plc, Amanco, National Pipe and Plastics, Wavin N.V., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Egeplast A. S, Finolex Industries Ltd, Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd., Future Pipe Industries, IPEX Inc, Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd, Tigre SA, JM Eagle Company, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., North American Pipe Corporation, Performance Pipe, Pipelife International GmbH, Plastika AS, Uponor Corp., Royal Building Products, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Tessenderlo Group

Types: Class 500

Class 450

Class 400

Others



Applications: Agricultural

Automobile

Electronic product

Aerospace

Architecture

Others



The PVC-O Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC-O Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC-O Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PVC-O Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC-O Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PVC-O Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PVC-O Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC-O Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top PVC-O Pipes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Class 500

1.3.3 Class 450

1.3.4 Class 400

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Agricultural

1.4.3 Automobile

1.4.4 Electronic product

1.4.5 Aerospace

1.4.6 Architecture

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top PVC-O Pipes Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 PVC-O Pipes Industry Trends

2.4.1 PVC-O Pipes Market Trends

2.4.2 PVC-O Pipes Market Drivers

2.4.3 PVC-O Pipes Market Challenges

2.4.4 PVC-O Pipes Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key PVC-O Pipes Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top PVC-O Pipes Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PVC-O Pipes Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers PVC-O Pipes by Revenue

3.2.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PVC-O Pipes as of 2019)

3.4 Global PVC-O Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers PVC-O Pipes Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PVC-O Pipes Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers PVC-O Pipes Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 PVC-O Pipes Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 PVC-O Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global PVC-O Pipes Market Size by Application

5.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 PVC-O Pipes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 PVC-O Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America PVC-O Pipes Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America PVC-O Pipes Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe PVC-O Pipes Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe PVC-O Pipes Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific PVC-O Pipes Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific PVC-O Pipes Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America PVC-O Pipes Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America PVC-O Pipes Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa PVC-O Pipes Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa PVC-O Pipes Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa PVC-O Pipes Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Molecor

11.1.1 Molecor Corporation Information

11.1.2 Molecor Business Overview

11.1.3 Molecor PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Molecor PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.1.5 Molecor SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Molecor Recent Developments

11.2 Ori-Plast Ltd

11.2.1 Ori-Plast Ltd Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ori-Plast Ltd Business Overview

11.2.3 Ori-Plast Ltd PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Ori-Plast Ltd PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.2.5 Ori-Plast Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Ori-Plast Ltd Recent Developments

11.3 Clover

11.3.1 Clover Corporation Information

11.3.2 Clover Business Overview

11.3.3 Clover PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Clover PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.3.5 Clover SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Clover Recent Developments

11.4 Vinidex Pty Ltd

11.4.1 Vinidex Pty Ltd Corporation Information

11.4.2 Vinidex Pty Ltd Business Overview

11.4.3 Vinidex Pty Ltd PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Vinidex Pty Ltd PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.4.5 Vinidex Pty Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Vinidex Pty Ltd Recent Developments

11.5 Polypipe Plc

11.5.1 Polypipe Plc Corporation Information

11.5.2 Polypipe Plc Business Overview

11.5.3 Polypipe Plc PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Polypipe Plc PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.5.5 Polypipe Plc SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Polypipe Plc Recent Developments

11.6 Amanco

11.6.1 Amanco Corporation Information

11.6.2 Amanco Business Overview

11.6.3 Amanco PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Amanco PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.6.5 Amanco SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Amanco Recent Developments

11.7 National Pipe and Plastics

11.7.1 National Pipe and Plastics Corporation Information

11.7.2 National Pipe and Plastics Business Overview

11.7.3 National Pipe and Plastics PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 National Pipe and Plastics PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.7.5 National Pipe and Plastics SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 National Pipe and Plastics Recent Developments

11.8 Wavin N.V.

11.8.1 Wavin N.V. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Wavin N.V. Business Overview

11.8.3 Wavin N.V. PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Wavin N.V. PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.8.5 Wavin N.V. SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Wavin N.V. Recent Developments

11.9 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

11.9.1 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. Corporation Information

11.9.2 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. Business Overview

11.9.3 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.9.5 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. Recent Developments

11.10 Egeplast A. S

11.10.1 Egeplast A. S Corporation Information

11.10.2 Egeplast A. S Business Overview

11.10.3 Egeplast A. S PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Egeplast A. S PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.10.5 Egeplast A. S SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Egeplast A. S Recent Developments

11.11 Finolex Industries Ltd

11.11.1 Finolex Industries Ltd Corporation Information

11.11.2 Finolex Industries Ltd Business Overview

11.11.3 Finolex Industries Ltd PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Finolex Industries Ltd PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.11.5 Finolex Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Finolex Industries Ltd Recent Developments

11.12 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd.

11.12.1 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.12.3 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.12.5 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.13 Future Pipe Industries

11.13.1 Future Pipe Industries Corporation Information

11.13.2 Future Pipe Industries Business Overview

11.13.3 Future Pipe Industries PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Future Pipe Industries PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.13.5 Future Pipe Industries SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Future Pipe Industries Recent Developments

11.14 IPEX Inc

11.14.1 IPEX Inc Corporation Information

11.14.2 IPEX Inc Business Overview

11.14.3 IPEX Inc PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 IPEX Inc PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.14.5 IPEX Inc SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 IPEX Inc Recent Developments

11.15 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd

11.15.1 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd Corporation Information

11.15.2 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd Business Overview

11.15.3 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.15.5 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd Recent Developments

11.16 Tigre SA

11.16.1 Tigre SA Corporation Information

11.16.2 Tigre SA Business Overview

11.16.3 Tigre SA PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Tigre SA PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.16.5 Tigre SA SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Tigre SA Recent Developments

11.17 JM Eagle Company

11.17.1 JM Eagle Company Corporation Information

11.17.2 JM Eagle Company Business Overview

11.17.3 JM Eagle Company PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 JM Eagle Company PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.17.5 JM Eagle Company SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 JM Eagle Company Recent Developments

11.18 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

11.18.1 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. Corporation Information

11.18.2 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. Business Overview

11.18.3 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.18.5 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. Recent Developments

11.19 North American Pipe Corporation

11.19.1 North American Pipe Corporation Corporation Information

11.19.2 North American Pipe Corporation Business Overview

11.19.3 North American Pipe Corporation PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 North American Pipe Corporation PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.19.5 North American Pipe Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 North American Pipe Corporation Recent Developments

11.20 Performance Pipe

11.20.1 Performance Pipe Corporation Information

11.20.2 Performance Pipe Business Overview

11.20.3 Performance Pipe PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Performance Pipe PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.20.5 Performance Pipe SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Performance Pipe Recent Developments

11.21 Pipelife International GmbH

11.21.1 Pipelife International GmbH Corporation Information

11.21.2 Pipelife International GmbH Business Overview

11.21.3 Pipelife International GmbH PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Pipelife International GmbH PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.21.5 Pipelife International GmbH SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 Pipelife International GmbH Recent Developments

11.22 Plastika AS

11.22.1 Plastika AS Corporation Information

11.22.2 Plastika AS Business Overview

11.22.3 Plastika AS PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Plastika AS PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.22.5 Plastika AS SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 Plastika AS Recent Developments

11.23 Uponor Corp.

11.23.1 Uponor Corp. Corporation Information

11.23.2 Uponor Corp. Business Overview

11.23.3 Uponor Corp. PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Uponor Corp. PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.23.5 Uponor Corp. SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 Uponor Corp. Recent Developments

11.24 Royal Building Products

11.24.1 Royal Building Products Corporation Information

11.24.2 Royal Building Products Business Overview

11.24.3 Royal Building Products PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Royal Building Products PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.24.5 Royal Building Products SWOT Analysis

11.24.6 Royal Building Products Recent Developments

11.25 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd

11.25.1 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd Corporation Information

11.25.2 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd Business Overview

11.25.3 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.25.5 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.25.6 Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd Recent Developments

11.26 Tessenderlo Group

11.26.1 Tessenderlo Group Corporation Information

11.26.2 Tessenderlo Group Business Overview

11.26.3 Tessenderlo Group PVC-O Pipes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Tessenderlo Group PVC-O Pipes Products and Services

11.26.5 Tessenderlo Group SWOT Analysis

11.26.6 Tessenderlo Group Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 PVC-O Pipes Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 PVC-O Pipes Sales Channels

12.2.2 PVC-O Pipes Distributors

12.3 PVC-O Pipes Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America PVC-O Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America PVC-O Pipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America PVC-O Pipes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe PVC-O Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe PVC-O Pipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe PVC-O Pipes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific PVC-O Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific PVC-O Pipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific PVC-O Pipes Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America PVC-O Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America PVC-O Pipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America PVC-O Pipes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa PVC-O Pipes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa PVC-O Pipes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa PVC-O Pipes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

