Coatings for Petrochemical Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | AkzoNobel, PPG, Hempel, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Coatings for Petrochemical market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Coatings for Petrochemical market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Coatings for Petrochemical report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coatings for Petrochemical report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coatings for Petrochemical market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coatings for Petrochemical market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coatings for Petrochemical market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coatings for Petrochemical market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coatings for Petrochemical market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Coatings for Petrochemical Market Research Report: AkzoNobel, PPG, Hempel, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, RPM International, Chugoku Marine Paints, Nippon Paint, Axalta Coating Systems, CSIC (SUNRUI), Kansai Paint, Xiangjiang Paint Group, Zhejiang Yu Tong, Zhejiang Great Bridge Coating, Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing, Changjiang Paint

Types: Solvent-Based Coating

Water-Based Paint

Powder Coating



Applications: Storage Tank

Petrochemical Pipeline

Reaction Equipment

Other



The Coatings for Petrochemical Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coatings for Petrochemical market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coatings for Petrochemical market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coatings for Petrochemical market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Coatings for Petrochemical industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Coatings for Petrochemical market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Coatings for Petrochemical market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Coatings for Petrochemical market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Coatings for Petrochemical Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Solvent-Based Coating

1.3.3 Water-Based Paint

1.3.4 Powder Coating

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Storage Tank

1.4.3 Petrochemical Pipeline

1.4.4 Reaction Equipment

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Coatings for Petrochemical Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Coatings for Petrochemical Industry Trends

2.4.1 Coatings for Petrochemical Market Trends

2.4.2 Coatings for Petrochemical Market Drivers

2.4.3 Coatings for Petrochemical Market Challenges

2.4.4 Coatings for Petrochemical Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Coatings for Petrochemical Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Coatings for Petrochemical Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Coatings for Petrochemical Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Coatings for Petrochemical by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Coatings for Petrochemical as of 2019)

3.4 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Coatings for Petrochemical Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Coatings for Petrochemical Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Coatings for Petrochemical Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Coatings for Petrochemical Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Coatings for Petrochemical Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Coatings for Petrochemical Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Coatings for Petrochemical Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Coatings for Petrochemical Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Coatings for Petrochemical Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Coatings for Petrochemical Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Coatings for Petrochemical Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Petrochemical Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AkzoNobel

11.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

11.1.2 AkzoNobel Business Overview

11.1.3 AkzoNobel Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 AkzoNobel Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.1.5 AkzoNobel SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

11.2 PPG

11.2.1 PPG Corporation Information

11.2.2 PPG Business Overview

11.2.3 PPG Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 PPG Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.2.5 PPG SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 PPG Recent Developments

11.3 Hempel

11.3.1 Hempel Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hempel Business Overview

11.3.3 Hempel Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Hempel Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.3.5 Hempel SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Hempel Recent Developments

11.4 Sherwin-Williams

11.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Business Overview

11.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.4.5 Sherwin-Williams SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

11.5 Jotun

11.5.1 Jotun Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jotun Business Overview

11.5.3 Jotun Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Jotun Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.5.5 Jotun SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Jotun Recent Developments

11.6 RPM International

11.6.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.6.2 RPM International Business Overview

11.6.3 RPM International Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 RPM International Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.6.5 RPM International SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 RPM International Recent Developments

11.7 Chugoku Marine Paints

11.7.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Corporation Information

11.7.2 Chugoku Marine Paints Business Overview

11.7.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.7.5 Chugoku Marine Paints SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Chugoku Marine Paints Recent Developments

11.8 Nippon Paint

11.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

11.8.2 Nippon Paint Business Overview

11.8.3 Nippon Paint Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Nippon Paint Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.8.5 Nippon Paint SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Nippon Paint Recent Developments

11.9 Axalta Coating Systems

11.9.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

11.9.2 Axalta Coating Systems Business Overview

11.9.3 Axalta Coating Systems Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Axalta Coating Systems Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.9.5 Axalta Coating Systems SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments

11.10 CSIC (SUNRUI)

11.10.1 CSIC (SUNRUI) Corporation Information

11.10.2 CSIC (SUNRUI) Business Overview

11.10.3 CSIC (SUNRUI) Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 CSIC (SUNRUI) Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.10.5 CSIC (SUNRUI) SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 CSIC (SUNRUI) Recent Developments

11.11 Kansai Paint

11.11.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

11.11.2 Kansai Paint Business Overview

11.11.3 Kansai Paint Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Kansai Paint Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.11.5 Kansai Paint SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Kansai Paint Recent Developments

11.12 Xiangjiang Paint Group

11.12.1 Xiangjiang Paint Group Corporation Information

11.12.2 Xiangjiang Paint Group Business Overview

11.12.3 Xiangjiang Paint Group Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Xiangjiang Paint Group Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.12.5 Xiangjiang Paint Group SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Xiangjiang Paint Group Recent Developments

11.13 Zhejiang Yu Tong

11.13.1 Zhejiang Yu Tong Corporation Information

11.13.2 Zhejiang Yu Tong Business Overview

11.13.3 Zhejiang Yu Tong Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Zhejiang Yu Tong Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.13.5 Zhejiang Yu Tong SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Zhejiang Yu Tong Recent Developments

11.14 Zhejiang Great Bridge Coating

11.14.1 Zhejiang Great Bridge Coating Corporation Information

11.14.2 Zhejiang Great Bridge Coating Business Overview

11.14.3 Zhejiang Great Bridge Coating Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Zhejiang Great Bridge Coating Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.14.5 Zhejiang Great Bridge Coating SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Zhejiang Great Bridge Coating Recent Developments

11.15 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing

11.15.1 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.15.2 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing Business Overview

11.15.3 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.15.5 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing Recent Developments

11.16 Changjiang Paint

11.16.1 Changjiang Paint Corporation Information

11.16.2 Changjiang Paint Business Overview

11.16.3 Changjiang Paint Coatings for Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Changjiang Paint Coatings for Petrochemical Products and Services

11.16.5 Changjiang Paint SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Changjiang Paint Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Coatings for Petrochemical Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Channels

12.2.2 Coatings for Petrochemical Distributors

12.3 Coatings for Petrochemical Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Coatings for Petrochemical Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Coatings for Petrochemical Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Coatings for Petrochemical Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Coatings for Petrochemical Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Petrochemical Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Petrochemical Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Coatings for Petrochemical Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

