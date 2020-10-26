Magnetic Sensor Market – Industry Insights, Market Size, Estimation, Growth, Key Players – TDK Corporation, Melexis, Honeywell International, TE Connectivity, ams AG

Summary of the Magnetic Sensor Market Report

Among all the regional markets, Asia Pacific is one of the leading in this industry and would witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, i.e., 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand across different application sectors and geographies is further boosting the growth of Magnetic Sensor market.

Global Magnetic Sensor Market: Scope, Segmentation and Insights

By type Magnetic Sensor market, by application market, regional market, by product market, and by end use market segmentation is covered under the scope of this study. All these segments have been divided again into their sub-segment. The geographical market covers the potential countries such as Singapore, Russia, Mexico, South America, Canada, France, U.S., Germany, Japan, Africa, UK, India, China, South Korea, Middle East, Central America, Italy, and Taiwan among others.

Global Magnetic Sensor Market: Trends, Overview, and Dynamics

Geographical Coverage of Magnetic Sensor Market

The countries covered under North America are Mexico, Canada, and U.S.

Some of the major countries that hold potential in Europe are UK, France, UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, Others

Asia Countries include South Korea, Taiwan, India, China, Singapore, Japan, Others

Middle East, South America & Central America, Africa, are the countries which has been exclusively covered under the region Rest of the World (RoW)

Top 10 Major Magnetic Sensor Market Players

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Melexis (Belgium)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

ams AG (Austria)

Magnetic Sensor Market by Type

• Hall Effect Sensors (Hall ICs, Hall element)

• Magnetoresistive Sensors (anisotropic magnetoresistive (AMR) sensors, giant magnetoresistive (GMR) sensors, tunnel magnetoresistive (TMR) sensors)

• SQUID Sensors (high–temperature SQUID, low–temperature SQUID)

• Fluxgate Sensors

• Others (optically pumped, magnetodiode, magneto-optical, search coil, magnetoinductive, Overhauser, reed)

Magnetic Sensor Market by Range

• <1 microgauss

• 1 microgauss–10 gauss

• >10 gauss

Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

• Speed Sensing

• Proximity Detection/NDT

• Position Sensing

• Navigation and Electronic compass

• Flow rate Sensing

• Others (magnetoencephalography (MEG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetocardiography (MCG), magnetomyography, and magnetoneurography as well as rotational reference detection)

COVID -19 Impact Analysis

Before COVID -19

Present Scenario

Post recovery of COVID -19

Table of Content

Customization can be availed on Request:

Chapter 1 : Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2 : Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3 : Global Market: type, application and geography

Chapter 4 : Asian Market

Chapter 5 : European Market

Chapter 6 : Asia Pacific Market

Chapter 7 : North American Market

Chapter 8 : Middle East and African Market

Chapter 9 : Leading Segments

Chapter 10 : Market Opportunities

Chapter 11 : Strategies

Key Pointers of the Report

Market data from 2019 to 2027; CAGR from 2020 to 2027

360 0 Market Coverage

Market Coverage Data and analysis for segments and sub-segments

Market trend analysis and share is also the part of the report

Strategies Recommended by Decisive Market Insights (DMI)

Supplementary Pointers of the Report:

Market Attractiveness Analysis

PEST Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

