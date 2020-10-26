Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Analysis Forecasts To 2026
Pharmaceutical gelatin is colorless, water soluble, translucent, and a delicate element that has a high molecular weight. It is derived from skin, white connective tissues, and bones of animals by partial hydrolysis of collagen. Gelatin is harmless and absorbable, which is why it is employed in various pharmaceutical applications. It is used as a suspending agent (assists in maintaining the stability of pharmaceutical suspensions) and in manufacturing capsules. In addition, gelatin serves as a rich source of protein and is also used as a plasma substitute.
The global Pharmaceutical Gelatin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pharmaceutical Gelatin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pharmaceutical Gelatin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rousselot
Tessenderlo Group
Nitta Gelatin Inc.
Capsugel
Catelent Inc.
Norland Products Inc
Sterling Gelatin
Roxlor llc
Weishardt
Gelita AG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pig Skin
Bovine Hides
Bones
Others
Segment by Application
Hard Capsules
Soft Capsules
Micro-encapsulation
Coating for Tablets
Absorbable Hemostat
