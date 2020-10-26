Natural Shampoo Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | Kose, Naturally Curly, Reveur

The global natural shampoo market is expected to boost in the forecasted period due to increasing consumer inclination towards natural products. A Shampoo may be described as a cosmetic preparation meant for the washing of hair and scalp, packed in a form convenient for use. Natural shampoos contain the extracts of plants, fruits, and herbs that are highly beneficial for your hair and scalp. Growing awareness of personal hygiene, along with the fuelling preference for chemical-free products, is anticipated to drive the global market. Additionally, regulations on conventional FMCG have fueled the growth and the use of natural formulations in various hair care products.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Kose Corporation (Japan), Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) (United States), Jason Natural Products, Inc. (United States), Avalon Natural Products, Inc (United States), Reveur (Japan), The Honest Company (United States), Naturally Curly (United States), Levlad LLC (Nature’s Gate) (United States), Andalou Naturals (United States) and Tamanohada (Japan)

Market Drivers

Upsurging Growth of Personal Care Especially Hair Care Products

Manufacturers use Mild Surfactants for Organic/Natural Shampoos

Market Trend

Increasing Awareness about Hair Grooming across the Global Population

Growing Demand for Less Contaminated and Chemical Free Cosmetics

Restraints

Availability of Cheaper Substitutes such as Artificial Shampoos

Lack of Hair Softness and Increases Complexities in Managing Hair

Opportunities

Growing Need for Hair Care and Rising Demand through E-commerce Portals

Challenges

Might Cause Headache, Vertigo, and Soreness in the Eyes, Nose, Throat, and Lungs

Lack of Availability of Natural Shampoos from Undeveloped Economies

The Natural Shampoo market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

