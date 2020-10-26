Next Generation Sequencing Market 2020 by Major Countries, Distribution Channel, Leading Players – Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technolgies Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific and more.

Adroit Market Research has published a latest market research report on Global Next Generation Sequencing Market. The global report is prepared in collaboration with the leading industry experts and dedicated research analyst team to provide an enterprise with in-depth market insights and help them to take crucial business decisions. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

Few of the companies that are covered in the report.

Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technolgies Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific and more.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

Type Analysis of Next Generation Sequencing Market:

By End-User, is segmented into:

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies

Clinics & hospitals

Academic institutes and research centers

Others

Applications Analysis of Next Generation Sequencing Market:

By Application, is segmented into:

Animal & agricultural research

Drug discovery

Other diagnostic applications

Reproductive health diagnostics

Infectious disease diagnostics

Cancer diagnostics

Diagnostics

Others

By Technology, is segmented into:

Nanopore sequencing

Single-molecule real time sequencing

Ion semiconductor sequencing

Sequencing by synthesis

Others

By Product & Service, is segmented into:

Bioinformatics

NGS storage management & cloud computing solutions

NGS data analysis services

NGS data analysis workbenches & software

Sequencing services

De Novo and Whole genome sequencing

RNA sequencing

Custom Panels

Exome and Targeted Sequencing

Services for NGS platforms

NGS platforms

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

ThermoFishcer Scientific

Illumina

Others

NGS consumables

Pre-sequencing products and services

Quality control

Target enrichment & library preparation

Size selection

A-tailing

End Repair and DNA fragmentation.

By Geographical Location:

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

