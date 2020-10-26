Processed Seafood Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth | Middleby, Skaginn 3X, John Bean Technologies

The process of seafood is a major part of the seafood value chain. As per the European Commission 2016, the UK fish processing sector is the largest in terms or employment and turnover. In the processed seafood market North America is a developed region and Europe is emerging in a rapid manner. And the fastest-growing region in the sea food market in Asia pacific. The major players such as GEA from Germany and Marel from Iceland are enhancing their business by acquisitions across the globe to serve to enhance penetration in the seafood-processing market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Middleby Corporation (United States), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), John Bean Technologies Corporation (United States), Marel hf. (Iceland), the BAADER-Group (Germany), Uni-Food Technic A/S (Denmark), Skaginn 3X (Iceland), Arenco AB (Denmark), Zhengda Food Machinery Co. Ltd (China) and KROMA A/S (Denmark) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Marine Harvest (Norway), Thai Union Frozen Products (Thailand), Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Japan), Nippon Suisan Kaisha (United States), Kyokuyo (Japan), Trident seafood (United States) and Nueva Pescanova (Spain).

Market Trend

Increase Demand Of Froze Fish Exports in China, United States, Russia and Others

Increase Concern towards Food Security and Nutrition

Market Drivers

Increase in Freezing and Storage Capacity

Stronger Demand for Sustainable Seafood

Increasing Number of ‘Metro Stores’ Increase the Number of Sales Outlets for Seafood

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Seafood Products

The rise in Domestic Sea Food Market

Strong Export Market

Increasing Uptake of Certifications for Sustainable Seafood

Restraints

Declining Supplies of UK Raw Material

Increased Competition between Processors

Poor Environmental Reputation of Some Fisheries

Challenges

Remote Geography of Some Plants Limits Access to Resources or Market

Access and Supply of Skilled Labour Is Low

The Processed Seafood market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Processed Seafood Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Processed Seafood Market

The report highlights Processed Seafood market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Processed Seafood, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Processed Seafood Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Processed Seafood Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Processed Seafood Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Processed Seafood Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Processed Seafood Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks), Application (Household, Commercial, Others), Processing Category (Primary Processor, Secondary Processor, Mixed Processor), Product (Frozen Seafood, Smoked Seafood, Canned Seafood, Dried Seafood, Surimi Seafood, Others), Main Fish Category (Saltwater, Salmon and Other Freshwater))

5.1 Global Processed Seafood Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Processed Seafood Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Processed Seafood Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Processed Seafood Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Processed Seafood Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Processed Seafood Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

