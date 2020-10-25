Global Vehicle Telematics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vehicle Telematics market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Vehicle Telematics market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Vehicle Telematics is a method of monitoring and harvesting data from any moving asset, like a car, truck, heavy equipment, or ship by using GPS and onboard diagnostics to record movements and vehicle conditions at points in time. Automobile telematics plays an important role in business and personal use.

Huge downstream demand is driving telematics transactions in cars. The main sales markets are in the United States and Europe. After sweeping the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific region, India also has a strong procurement market.

The United States is the largest consumer of automotive telematics, with a market share of more than 40 percent in 2019. In 2018, the global Vehicle Telematics market size was 52410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 136980 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Telematics development in the United States, Europe, and China.

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from the year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Fleet/Asset Management

Navigation& Location Based Systems

Infotainment Systems

Insurance Telematics

Safety & Security

Remote Alarm & Incident Monitoring Solutions

V2X

Others

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation by Technology Type

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated Smart Phone

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Aptiv PLC

LeasePlan

ALD Automotive

Visteon Corporation

Telefonica S.A

Vodafone Group Plc.

Alphabet

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Valeo S.A

Trimble

ARI

AT&T

Athlon

Omnitracs

Harman International industries

Octo

Emkay

TomTom

Continental

Michelin

Arvento

Mix Telematics

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

