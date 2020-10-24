Torque Sensors Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | ABB, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies

Latest research document on ‘Torque Sensors’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ABB (Switzerland), Crane electronics (United Kingdom), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology (United States), Applied Measurements (United Kingdom), Honeywell International (United States), Kistler Holding (Switzerland), Sensor Technology (United Kingdom), Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (Germany), Norbar Torque Tools (United Kingdom), Infineon Technologies (Germany)

What is Torque Sensors Market?

The torque sensor is also called as torque transducer or torque meter, is an electronic device designed for recording or measuring torque on any rotating systems such as the gearbox, transmission, rotor, motor engine, cap torque tester, and others. The rapidly growing automotive sector is supplementing the growth of the market due to its wide application in the automotive sector such as measuring torque in advanced high-performance vehicles, Electric Power Steering (EPS) Systems and others. Increasing adoption of torque sensors in the collaborative robots and high adoption of electric power steering (eps) systems have been acting as a driver for the market. However, low dependability of accessible torque sensors in high-end applications, high initial investment and lack of skilled labor are the limiting factors for the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Motor Power Detection, Pump Power Detection, Car and Shipping Power Detection, Viscometer, Laboratory, Qualitative Inspect Branch, Other), Mechanical Configuration (Flange Style, Shaft Style), Product Type (Rotary Torque Sensor (Contact-Based, Noncontact-Based), Reaction Torque Sensor, Magnetoelastic Torque Sensors, Optical Torque Sensors, Surface Acoustic Wave Torque Sensors, Others), End User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others (Agriculture, Mining, and Medical)), Sensor Type (Static, Dynamic)

Market Influencing Trends:

An Evolution of New Torque Measurement Technologies such as Non-Contact Torque Sensors and Wireless Sensors

Increasing Adoption of Torque Sensors in the Collaborative Robots

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand from Automotive Sector due to the Requirement of Advanced High-Performance Vehicles

Increasing Importance of Torque Measurement in Many industrial and Automotive Application

Restraints that are major highlights:

Low Dependability of Accessible Torque Sensors in High-End Applications

Opportunities

High Adoption of Electric Power Steering (EPS) Systems in Automotive Sector may grow the market

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Torque Sensors in an Electric Vehicle

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Torque Sensors Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Torque Sensors market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Torque Sensors Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Torque Sensors

Chapter 4: Presenting the Torque Sensors Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Torque Sensors market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Torque Sensors Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Torque Sensors Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

