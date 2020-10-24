System Basis Chip Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | NXP Semiconductor, Atmel, Microchip Technology

Latest research document on ‘System Basis Chip’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are NXP Semiconductor NV (Netherlands),Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),Texas Instruments, Inc. (United States),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland),ON Semiconductor Corp. (United States),Atmel Corporation (United States),Microchip Technology Inc. (United States),Elmos Semiconductor AG (Germany),Melexis Semiconductors (Belgium)

What is System Basis Chip Market?

Continues growth of the automobile industry, as well as growing adoption of electronics components in the automobile industry, will generate significant demand for system basis chips. In addition to this, the system basis chips which were already available in high-end cars are now being adopted by the economic automobile manufacturers. Increasing use of these chips has also minimized the global carbon dioxide (CO2) emission. Moreover, The rapid industrialization and urbanization in the regions have raised the standard of living of the people thus the demand for the technologically advanced cars has also increased that has improved safety features within it. The system basis chip is an electronic device which assists in regulating the voltage, power saving modes, transceivers, fail-safe input-outputs, and scalability. Also, with continued technological advancements and ongoing research and developments will further escalate the demand for system basis chips.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs, HCVs, AGVs, Autonomous Vehicles), Application (Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Telematics & Infotainment)

Market Influencing Trends:

Upsurging Adoption of Electronics Vehicles across the Globe

Increasing Demand for Technologically Enhanced Cars with Better Safety Provision

Growth Drivers

Increasing Global Vehicle Consumption and Production

Growing Use of Electronic Components in the Automobile Industry

Restraints that are major highlights:

Higher Initial Investments in Small-and Medium-End Car Manufacturers Restricting Adoption of New Features

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Convenient, Advanced Safety, and Comfort Systems

Rising Focus on Minimizing CO2 Emission From Fuel Based Vehicles

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global System Basis Chip Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

