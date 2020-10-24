Auto Glass Adhesives Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| 3M, Permatex, Sika Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Auto Glass Adhesives market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Auto Glass Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Auto Glass Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Auto Glass Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Auto Glass Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Auto Glass Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Auto Glass Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Auto Glass Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Auto Glass Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Auto Glass Adhesives Market Research Report: 3M, Permatex, Sika Group, Akfix, Yokohama Industries Americas (YIA), DuPont, Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

The Auto Glass Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Auto Glass Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Auto Glass Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Auto Glass Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Auto Glass Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Auto Glass Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Auto Glass Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Auto Glass Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Auto Glass Adhesives Product Scope

1.1 Auto Glass Adhesives Product Scope

1.2 Auto Glass Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Silicone Adhesives

1.2.3 Polyurethane Adhesives

1.3 Auto Glass Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Windshield

1.3.3 Back Glass

1.3.4 Vent Windows

1.4 Auto Glass Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Auto Glass Adhesives Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Auto Glass Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Auto Glass Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Auto Glass Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Auto Glass Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Auto Glass Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Auto Glass Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Auto Glass Adhesives Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Auto Glass Adhesives Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Auto Glass Adhesives as of 2019)

3.4 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Auto Glass Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Auto Glass Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Price by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Auto Glass Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Auto Glass Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

6.2 United States Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Auto Glass Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

7.2 Europe Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Auto Glass Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

8.2 China Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.3 China Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Auto Glass Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

9.2 Japan Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Auto Glass Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

10.2 Southeast Asia Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Auto Glass Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

11.2 India Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.3 India Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Auto Glass Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Auto Glass Adhesives Business

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Auto Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Auto Glass Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M Auto Glass Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Permatex

12.2.1 Permatex Auto Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

12.2.2 Permatex Business Overview

12.2.3 Permatex Auto Glass Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Permatex Auto Glass Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 Permatex Recent Development

12.3 Sika Group

12.3.1 Sika Group Auto Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika Group Business Overview

12.3.3 Sika Group Auto Glass Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sika Group Auto Glass Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 Sika Group Recent Development

12.4 Akfix

12.4.1 Akfix Auto Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

12.4.2 Akfix Business Overview

12.4.3 Akfix Auto Glass Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Akfix Auto Glass Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 Akfix Recent Development

12.5 Yokohama Industries Americas (YIA)

12.5.1 Yokohama Industries Americas (YIA) Auto Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yokohama Industries Americas (YIA) Business Overview

12.5.3 Yokohama Industries Americas (YIA) Auto Glass Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Yokohama Industries Americas (YIA) Auto Glass Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 Yokohama Industries Americas (YIA) Recent Development

12.6 DuPont

12.6.1 DuPont Auto Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

12.6.2 DuPont Business Overview

12.6.3 DuPont Auto Glass Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 DuPont Auto Glass Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.7 Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

12.7.1 Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. Auto Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.7.3 Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. Auto Glass Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. Auto Glass Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

…

13 Auto Glass Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Auto Glass Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Auto Glass Adhesives

13.4 Auto Glass Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Auto Glass Adhesives Distributors List

14.3 Auto Glass Adhesives Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Market Trends

15.2 Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Challenges

15.4 Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

