Smart Warehouses Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 | KION, Dematic, SSI Schaefer

Warehousing is considered as the key part in supply chain management through its determination and ability to establish smooth and efficient logistic operations in organizations. It plays a vital role in determining a company’s competitiveness as logistic costs are considered an important part of the overall production costs. The lack of communication in regards to inventory, difficulty customizing management practices, and predicting lead time are the major limitations of traditional warehouse. These limitations are overcome by smart warehousing. A smart warehouse is the culmination of warehouse automation. These warehouses integrates several automated and interconnected technologies to implement smart warehouse management system. These warehouses automate almost the entire operation, from suppliers to customers, with minimal errors. The growing shift of industries towards the adoption of smart warehouse is boosting the market growth. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) estimates that in 2017, there were around approx. 2.1 million stand-alone industrial robots installed worldwide, with a shipment of approx. 381,000 units globally.

Major Players in This Report Include,

KION (Germany), Dematic (United States), Honeywell Intelligrated (United States), SSI Schaefer (United States), Daifuku (Japan), Knapp (Austria), Toyota Industries (Japan), TGW (United Kingdom), Material Handling Systems (United States), Witron (Germany), Swisslog Logistics Automation (Switzerland) and Murata Machinery (Japan).

Smart Warehouses the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Smart Warehouses Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Market Drivers

Integration of Cloud Computing in Smart Warehouse

Demand for Distributed and Decentralized Database

Increasing Use of Voice Recognition Technology (VRT) for Automatic Identification

Market Trend

IoT Enabled Smart Warehouse Solution

Trend for Implementing Smart Warehouse Systems

Restraints

High Initial Costs Prevent Many Companies from Implementing Smart Warehouse

The Smart Warehouses Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Services), Components (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Wearable Technology, Sensors, Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles and Drones, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)), Warehouse Type (Private, Public, Bonded Storage, Distribution Centers, Co-Operative Warehouse), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Third-Party Logistics, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Apparel, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Offering (Software, Services), System (Automated Guided Vehicles (Automated Guided forklift, Automated Guided Carts, Tugger AGVs), Autonomous mobile Robots)

Geographically World Smart Warehouses markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Smart Warehouses markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

