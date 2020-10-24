Food Dryer Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Tetra Pak, SPX FLOW, Nyle Systems

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Food Dryer Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Food Dryer market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Food Dryer Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

A food dryer is a device that removes moisture from food to help in its preservation. Food drying is a method of preserving food material such as vegetables, fruit, and animal food by removing moisture. It uses a heat source as well as air flow to diminish the water content of foods. Heat is applied through convection, conduction, and radiation to force water to vaporizes, whilst the removal of vapours is achieved by using forced air. The water content of food is typically very high, naturally 80 to 95% for various fruits and vegetables and 50 to 75% for various meats. Removing moisture from food controls various bacteria from growing and spoiling food. Furthermore, removing moisture from food radically reduces the weight of the food. Thus, food dryers are used to preserve and extend the shelf life of various foods.

Buhler AG (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Tetra Pak (Switzerland), SPX FLOW (United States), Nyle Systems (United States), CPM Wolverine Proctor (United States), Bucher Unipektin AG (Switzerland), OKAWARA (Japan), Andritz (Austria) and Turatti Group (Italy).

Food Dryer the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development.

Market Drivers

A Rising Demand For Packaged Food

A Rising Demand For Cost Effective Food Preservation Method

Growing Plant Food Production Across The Globe

Market Trend

Expansion Of Food Processing Plants

Restraints

Use of Conventional Solar Energy

The Food Dryer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Conduction, Convection, Radiation), Application (Processed Food Drying, Plant Food Drying, Animal Food Drying, Others), Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor)

Geographically World Food Dryer markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Food Dryer markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Food Dryer Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report.

