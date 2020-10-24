Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market is Surging; Must Know External Factor Analysis

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are IBM (United States), CenturyLink (United States), Digital Realty (United States), Equinix (United States), Global Switch (U.K), Level 3 Communications (United States), NTT Communications (Japan), Rackspace (United States), Ascenty (United States), AT&T (United States), CentriLogic (Canada), China Telecom (China), Cosentry (United States), CSC (United States).

What is Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market?

The data center industry is growing rapidly due to the increased business operational demands. Organizations require data centers to store and process business-critical information. One such data centers are Multi-tenant Wholesale data centers, which are operated by third-party enterprises tenants who are also called collocation data centers. Two types of multi-tenant data centers are Retail collocation and wholesale data centers. Retail colocation facilities are shared facilities where enterprises can rent out space and host their IT equipment within the racks provided by the colocation vendors. Whereas a wholesale data center is a facility that is offered by the colocation vendor for exclusive and dedicated use.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Multi-tenant data centers, Wholesale collocation), Application (Commercial purpose, Data centers), Approach (Standardization/Consolidation, Virtualization, Automation, Security)

Market Influencing Trends:

The increasing trend of green data centers due to increased use of carbon emission and high consumption of electricity by data centers.

Large enterprises are mainly involved in building and operating data centers worldwide.

Growth Drivers:

The decrease in capital and operational expenses.

Increase in Business operational demands.

Increasing demand among SMEs for colocation and managed services globally.

Challenges that Market May Face:

Consolidation of data centers in cost reduction.

Adoption of containerized data centers

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented by numerous key manufacturers who are focusing on location and network connectivity to attract the customers. Competition among vendors is expected to grow due to the increasing number of collocation centers and other data center facilities.

