Blu Ray Drives Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2020 | Pioneer, Sony, Philips, Samsung

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sony (Japan), Philips (Netherlands), LG (South Korea), ASUS (Taiwan), Pioneer (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), HP (United States), LITEON (Taiwan), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Panasonic (Japan), IBM (United States), Dell (United States), BenQ (Taiwan).

What is Blu Ray Drives Market?

Blu-ray got its name from the blue layer (ray) that is used for reading and writing. The usual optical formats are available in Blu-ray, such as BD-ROM (Read only), BD-R (Recordable once) and BD-RE (Re-Writable). Blu-ray have a better high-definition spot as compare to HD-DVD. Each is capable of storing high definition video signals or data capacities ranging from 25 GB to over 200 GB depending on the number of layers on the disc. HD-DVD-compatible drives are no longer prepared but Blu-ray drives are compatible with both CD and DVD.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Readers, Combo Drives, Burners), Application (Photo & Video Storage, R & D Records, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty store)), End Use (Personnel, Commercial)

Market Influencing Trends:

Advancement in the Storage Capacity in Blu Ray Drives

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Data Storage Products Worldwide

After-Sales Services Is Fueling Demand for Consumer Electronics

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Cost Associated With Research & Development

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail competitive advantage through combined synergies.

