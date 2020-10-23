Demand for Friction Modifier Additives Market to Experience a Significant Dip in 2027, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

Future market Insights (FMI) analyses the Friction Modifier Additives Market in its new publication titled “Friction Modifier Additives Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 – 2027”. The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the market and provide recent updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the Global Friction Modifier Additives market. To provide better understanding of the market, the report also includes analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends that influence the current market scenario and are expected to impact the Global Friction Modifier Additives market over the forecast period. The study provides data for 2016 along with a comprehensive market forecast for the period 2017–2027.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Application Region Organic Polymer Fatty Acids Esters & Amides

Inorganic MoDTC MoS2

Graphite Automotive Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Aviation Lubricants

Rail Lubricants

Power Generation Lubricants North America

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

Report Description

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global Friction Modifier Additives market report is categorically split into different sections based on Product Type, Application and Region. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with supply chain, drivers, restraints, and trends in the market. The sections that follow include global Friction Modifier Additives market analysis – Product Type, Application and Regional/Country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global Friction Modifier Additives Market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from application and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides market value (US$ Mn) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2017-2027).

In the final section of the report, we have provided a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance, in order to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global Friction Modifier Additives market along with their business strategies. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2016 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2017 and forecasts made for 2017–2027. The report considers the market size of the Friction Modifier Additives market at a global level, and splits and evaluates the market at a regional level. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) of the global Friction Modifier Additives market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global Friction Modifier Additives market is expected to develop in the future. The critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of Friction Modifier Additives manufacturers, distributors and suppliers, and industry experts operating in the global Friction Modifier Additives market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2016 with regard to Friction Modifier Additives and the expected market value in the global Friction Modifier Additives market over the forecast period.

We have also analysed the different segments of the global Friction Modifier Additives market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global Friction Modifier Additives market. The report also analyses the global Friction Modifier Additives market based on the absolute dollar opportunity.

This is usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a business development perspective, absolute dollar opportunity is essential to identify potential resources in the Friction Modifier Additives market. Moreover, FMI has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global Friction Modifier Additives market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the global Friction Modifier Additives market.