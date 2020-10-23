Polymer Coated Fabrics Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2022, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive market study on polymer coated fabrics, titled “Polymer Coated Fabrics Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022).” The study delivers an in-depth analysis on the global market for polymer coated fabrics, providing market size estimations for the five-year forecast period, 2017-2022. Market size estimations presented in this report are inferred by analysing historical data aggregated from multiple entities of the global polymer coated fabrics market.

Our analysts have comprehensively investigated the nature of this market, and studied the distinguishing market strategies employed by key market participants. In order to decode the causative factors associated with changing landscape of polymer coated fabric market, the report provides an analysis of recent industry trends, emerging opportunities, growth restraints, and economic drivers. Qualitative research findings have been infused with quantitative data to provide an insightful analysis on the future of global polymer coated fabric market.

Report Synopsis

With an executive summary, the report introduces the market through a précis of key research findings, particularly on regional markets. The report offers an overview of the global polymer coated fabric market by delivering a formal introduction to the market, defining the targeted product – polymer coated fabric, and illustrating a snapshot of global market value forecast across metrics such as CAGRs and Y-o-Y growth rates.

The report includes distinctive chapters on market dynamics, supply chain breakdown, cost structure & pricing analysis, classification of raw material sourcing strategies, and an intensity map that offers the presence of key market players across all regions. Key sections in the report offer segmented analysis of the market, forecasting the growth of polymer coated fabric market on the basis of product-types, textile material-type, application and region. Chapters offering regional analysis of the global polymer coated fabric market also provide cross-sectional data and country-specific forecast & analysis.

The report concludes by offering a detailed outline on the competitive backdrop of global polymer coated fabric market. Key manufacturers of polymer coated fabrics are profiled in this section, which also provides information on their latest developments and current market standings. The report also facilitates a comparative study on how competitors are adopting different strategies and approaches to increase their overall profits and boost their presence in the global market for polymer coated fabrics.

Market Taxonomy

A concise summary of the global polymer coated fabric market taxonomy is exhibited in the table below.

Region Product Type Textile Material Type Application North America Vinyl Coated Fabrics Knitted Transportation Latin America PU Coated Fabrics Woven Protective Clothing Europe PE Coated Fabrics Non-Woven Industrial Japan Others (acrylic, nylon 6, nylon 6-6, PA, PC, PEEK, PBT, and PET) Roofing, Awnings & Canopies APEJ Furniture & Seating MEA Others (Agriculture, Geotextiles, Medical, Sports & Leisure, And Packaging)

Research Methodology

Future Market Insights engages in robust research methodologies while compiling its market studies. In this report, which offers analytical forecast on global polymer coated fabric market, our analysts have adopted extensive research through primary and secondary sources. For estimating the size of global polymer coated fabric market, quantitative data has been procured by directly contacting designated company representatives, or obtaining figures from authoritative databases. For catering to the universal understanding, this aggregated data has been quantified into US dollars (US$), wherein regional market values are converted by employing current exchange rates.

Metrics used to translate figures into growth projections include absolute dollar opportunities, revenue share ratios (in percentages), CAGRs, Basis Points (BPS) index, and annual growth rates. The scope of the report is to enable market participants devise long-term business goals by inferring to these research findings. Prominent companies as well as market entrants can benefit by availing this report and assessing our analytical forecast as a yardstick for perceiving future market direction.