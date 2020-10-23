Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Study 2020-2027 With Impact of COVID-19, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Revenue Forecast, Top Companies

The demand for procurement outsourcing services is gaining traction with the increasing global competition and cost-effectiveness of the service. Technological advancements and rising digitization are further projected to expand the growth of the procurement outsourcing services market. The key market players are adopting advanced analytics and integrating machine learning and artificial intelligence to achieve intelligent operations. This scenario creates a favorable industry outlook for the key market players during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, DXC Technology Company, Genpact Ltd, GEP, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

What is the Dynamics of Procurement Outsourcing Services Market?

The procurement outsourcing services market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demand from enterprises to streamline the procurement process and an increasing need to handle compliance policies and contracts. However, data security and privacy issues hinder the growth of the procurement outsourcing services market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are exacted to offer significant growth prospects to the players operating in the procurement outsourcing services market in the future.

What is the SCOPE of Procurement Outsourcing Services Market?

The “Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of procurement outsourcing services market with detailed market segmentation by component, industry vertical, and geography. The global procurement outsourcing services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading procurement outsourcing services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global procurement outsourcing services market is segmented on the basis of component and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as source management, supplier management, procurement management, transactions management, and others. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as manufacturing, healthcare, IT & telecom, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Procurement Outsourcing Services Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global procurement outsourcing services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The procurement outsourcing services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting procurement outsourcing services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the procurement outsourcing services market in these regions.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. PROCUREMENT OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. PROCUREMENT OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. PROCUREMENT OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. PROCUREMENT OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT 8. PROCUREMENT OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL 9. PROCUREMENT OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. PROCUREMENT OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 12. APPENDIX

